Poll: Which WWDC 2021 Announcement Excited You Most?





We summarized everything Apple announced at the WWDC 2021 keynote yesterday, covering iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8, iCloud + and more.

Responses have been mixed, with some saying the event was more exciting than ever, and others saying that Apple has introduced new features that bring a significantly better experience.

Take a look at your opinion in a survey of key features highlighted by Apple.

FaceTime improvements

FaceTime has received a lot of love. New grid views, spatial audio help, blurred backgrounds in portrait mode, SharePlay, and browser support allow Android and Windows users to join calls for the first time.

focus

With iOS 15, you can filter notifications, notify you when your contacts are out of contact, and use different modes such as home and work to control when and what you see.

map

Apple Maps gets more detailed 3D mapping of cities, more detailed transfer guidance (including cool AR features that show you where to go when you leave the station), better lane guidance while driving, and more. ..

weather

The Weather app has been redesigned to change its layout and appearance to suit the current weather. There is also a notification of the arrival of rain.

Find my iPhone

With iOS 15, you can find your iPhone even if it’s turned off or reset by someone (if activation lock is on). In effect, it becomes an AirTag when the power is turned off.

iPad widget

With iPadOS 15, widgets can be freely placed on the home screen instead of being limited to the sidebar.

iPad multitasking enhancements

Apple hasn’t even allowed the iPad app to allow Mac-style windows (although Notes does!). However, multitasking is easier to use and a bit more sophisticated.

Swift Playgrounds on iPad

Xcode for the iPad wasn’t available, but you can now use Swift Playgrounds to create iPhone and iPad apps on your iPad and submit them to the App Store.

Mac shortcuts

macOS Monterey brings shortcuts to your Mac, including the ability to import existing Automator automation.

Test flight on Mac

TestFlight has also been introduced on the Mac, providing a more convenient way for developers to bring beta versions of their apps to their users.

Universal control

Universal Control offers a powerful new way to use Mac and iPad at the same time. Cursor controls move seamlessly between devices, making it easy to drag and drop content between devices. You can do the same with two Macs.

Safari redesign, tab group

While the Safari announcement more clearly shows the sacrifice of making some features less accessible and feels like a complex bag, tab groups are heading features that can also be synced between devices. ..

Watch OS improvements

The layout of the mosaic photo on the watch screen was … strange. However, the new portrait mode photo watch face is funky, and its always-on features extend to music, maps, and calculators. There is also a new Mindfulness App.

iCloud +

Finally, the paid tier of iCloud has been renamed to iCloud + with some important new privacy features. HomeKit Secure Video now supports unlimited cameras without counting to storage quotas. Private Relay is a type of VPN-on-steroids service (even Apple doesn’t know which website a user visits). Hiding emails gives you access to disposable email addresses.

Which feature do you like best?

Please answer the survey and let us know in the comments why. If your favorite features aren’t listed above[その他]Check the box and let us know in the comments what it does and why.

You can select the top three of your favorite features.

FTC: I’m using an automatic affiliate link to earn money. More.

For more Apple news, check out YouTube’s 9to5Mac.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos