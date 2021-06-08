Launched Apple Music, Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio, Added Spatial Audio Playlists – TechCrunch





Last month, Apple announced that it would add Spatial Audio, which supports lossless audio streaming and Dolby Atmos, to Apple Music subscriptions at no additional charge. Apple announced the upgrade this morning, but many have noticed that the additions were actually released yesterday following the WWDC keynote.

Lossless audio is supported across over 75 million songs in the Apple Music catalog.

Apple previously said that the lossless layer starts with CD quality, 16 bits at 44.1 kHz and up to 24 bits at 48 kHz. Audiophiles can also choose high resolution lossless up to 24-bit at 192 kHz. Apple states that the latter requires the use of an external USB digital-to-analog converter. Simply plugging your headphones into your iPhone won’t work.

Apple Music subscribers[設定]>[ミュージック]>[オーディオ品質]You can enable the new lossless option with. Here you can choose different resolutions to use for different connections such as Wi-Fi, cellular, downloads and more.

[設定]When selected with, iOS warns that lossless files use “significantly more space” on the device. With 10 GB of storage, you can store about 3,000 high-quality songs, about 1,000 lossless songs, or 200 high-quality songs. -res Lossless.

On the other hand, Spatial Audio is enabled by default on hardware that supports Dolby Atmos, such as Apple’s AirPods and Beats headphones with H1 or W1 chips. The latest iPhone, iPad and Mac models also support Dolby Atmos. Apple Music’s Spatial Audio is “coming soon” on Android devices, Apple said.

To launch, Apple Music today is rolling out a new playlist designed to showcase Spatial Audio. These include:

Apple has also added a special guide to Apple Music’s Spatial Audio. This helps music listeners hear the difference. This includes songs by artists such as Marvin Gaye and The Weeknd. Apple will also broadcast a roundtable discussion on Spatial Audio hosted by Zane Lowe on Apple Music today at 9am PST.

These guides and playlists will help music fans experience the new format without having to hunt around, as songs need to be remastered specifically for Dolby Atmos. Apple says it’s working with artists and labels to add more new releases and the best catalog tracks to Spatial Audio. Apple says various initiatives are underway to help in this regard, including doubling the number of Dolby-enabled studios in key markets, providing educational programs, and providing resources to independent artists. I am.

Apple also states that it will integrate music authoring tools directly into Logic Pro. Later this year, the company plans to release an update to Logic Pro that will allow all musicians to compose and mix songs with Apple Music’s Spatial Audio.

