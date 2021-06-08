Google loosens search engine dominance on Android devices in Europe





Brussels (Reuters)-Google succumbs to pressure from rivals, competes for free to become the default search engine for European Android devices, and expands its pledge to EU anti-trust regulators two years ago.

This move by the world’s most popular Internet search engine is a rule that blocks in 27 countries may be introduced next year to Google, Amazon, Apple and Facebook to ensure equal competitive conditions for competitors. It happens when you are considering.

Google’s Android mobile operating system runs on about four-fifths of smartphones worldwide. In 2019, a major US tech company said competitors would have to pay at auction to appear on the selection screen for new European Android devices where users would choose their favorite search engine.

Google’s change of heart was imposed by the European Commission, the EU’s antitrust authority, in 2018 for improper use of Android to strengthen its search engine advantage of € 4.24 billion (5.16 billion). Followed by a fine of dollars).

In a blog post on Tuesday, Google director Oliver Bethell said, “We’re currently making some final changes to the selection screen, including free participation by qualified search providers. Search on screen We plan to increase the number of providers as well. “

The change will take effect in September, the blog added.

The Commission said it had discussed the possibility of change with Google after many rivals had expressed concern, adding that what was announced was a positive development.

Google said five of the most popular and qualified search engines in the EU, including Google, would randomly appear at the top of the screen, with up to seven at the bottom, according to StatCounter.

Previously, only four competitors selected at individual auctions in EU countries could be displayed on the Android screen.

But rival search engine DuckDuckGo, who has long complained about the auction process, said Google should go further.

“Google is doing what it should have done three years ago, which is Android’s free search settings menu in the EU,” tweeted CEO Gabriel Weinberg.

“However, we need to make it always accessible on all platforms, such as Chrome on the desktop, which means in all countries, not just factory resets.”

Search engine Ecosia, which complained with four other companies in its first proposal to Google’s committee last year, welcomed the change.

“This gives us something similar to the fair competitive conditions of the market,” said Christian Kroll, CEO of the company, in a statement.

“Search providers have had the opportunity to compete more equitably in the Android market based on product appeal rather than being locked out by monopoly behavior.”

($ 1 = 0.8211 euros)

(Report by Foo Yun Chee, edited by Prvin Char and Jan Harvey)

