How to listen to Dolby Atmos music on Apple devices





This wasn’t the clearest deployment of Apple Music upgrades, but now you can use Dolby Atmos to listen to spatial audio on all Apple devices. Here’s what you have to do and what you get.

Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos is now available in Apple Music for direct playback on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV 4K. You can also listen to it on your original HomePod, but only if you’re connected to an Apple TV 4K.

There are a few things to note. At launch, Apple has stated that approximately 20 million tracks are available for spatial audio, with the rest expected to be added by the end of the year.

Also, the current launch does not yet include spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. It’s a song that you’ll get used to when you turn your head, and it will appear in Apple Music in the fall.

How to listen to Dolby Atmos on iOS

Update iPhone to iOS 14.6 or iPad to iPad OS 14.6 Open Settings and scroll down to Music Find “Dolby Atmos” in the Audio section Must be set to automatic or always on Make sure

You can also turn off Dolby Atmos in this section.However, if you’re using Apple headphones, the best settings are[自動]is. When turned on, iPhones and iPads, and AirPods Pro or other headphones will switch to Dolby Atmos playback when available.

If you’re using non-Apple headphones, the signal doesn’t change automatically when Dolby Atmos is enabled. Therefore, we recommend that you select Always On.

New settings for Dolby Atmos since iOS 14.6

Headphones that support iOS automatic settings

AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, AirPods BeatsX, Beats Solo3 Wireless, Beats Studio 3, Powerbeats3 Wireless Beats Flex, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Solo Pro

How to listen to Dolby Atmos on Mac

Update to macOS Big Sur 11.4 or later Launch the Music app Select the Music menu, click Preferences, click Play, select Automatic for Dolby Atmos

As with iOS, in this section[オフ]Or[常にオン]You can also select. However, if you’re listening through the Mac mini’s built-in speakers, you won’t see the difference.

Headphones and speakers that support macOS automatic settings

AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max BeatsX, Beats Solo 3 Wireless, Beats Studio3, Powerbeats 3 Wireless Beats Flex, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Solo Pro MacBook Pro (2018 or later), MacBook Air (2018 or later) iMac (2020 or later)

How to listen to Dolby Atmos on Apple TV 4K

Apple TV 4K itself doesn’t have speakers, so it relies on wireless headphones, separate speakers, or a TV set. In any case, you need to update your Apple TV 4K to tvOS 14.6.

Also, for Apple TV 4K[設定]Go to.[ミュージック]Scroll to select and[Dolby Atmos]Choose.

In this case, there is no “automatic” option. You can only choose to turn Dolby Atmos on or off.

Headphones and speakers compatible with Apple TV 4K Dolby Atmos

To listen to Dolby Atmos from Apple TV 4K, you need one of the following:

Two original HomePods (not yet HomePod mini) Dolby Atmos compatible soundbar, AV receiver, or TV set AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max BeatsX, Beats Solo 3 Wireless, Beats Studio3, Powerbeats 3 Wireless Beats Flex, Powerbeats Pro , Beats Solo Pro

It will be difficult to find a track until all Apple Music supports Dolby Atmos. Apple offers playlists of recommended genres

Dolby Atmos may not be heard yet

Even if your favorite track is available on Dolby Atmos, you won’t be able to hear it if you’ve already downloaded an earlier version. For Apple Music to be able to play tracks on the new Dolby Atmos, you’ll need to delete and re-download the old download.

However, you need to take certain steps to make sure you are downloading the correct version.

On iPhone or iPad[Dolby Atmos でダウンロード]Must be selected. It’s in the settings, music.

Similarly, on a Mac, turn on the same setting.In this case, in the music app[設定]of[一般]It’s in the section.

If you still can’t hear Dolby Atmos, turn it off

This is not as technical as a human problem. Even if you’re playing a track that says Dolby Atmos and you’re using the right equipment, the difference may be too subtle to be noticed.

It’s there and important, but to understand it, try turning off spatial audio again. For example, when listening on an AirPods Pro, you can quickly turn spatial audio on and off.

However, you only do that a few times. That’s because when you first turn on Dolby Atmos, you can hear it clearly when you come back, even if you don’t think it makes a lot of difference.

Music that I’ve enjoyed listening to for years suddenly sounds a little bad. It also improves the sound of spatial audio with Dolby Atmos.

Follow all the details of WWDC 2021 in a comprehensive AppleInsider coverage of the entire week-long event from June 7th to June 11th, including details of all new announcements and updates.

Keep all Apple news up-to-date directly from your HomePod. Say “Play Hey, Siri, AppleInsider” to get the latest AppleInsider Podcast. Alternatively, ask your HomePod mini for “AppleInsider Daily” to hear fast updates directly from the news team. And if you’re interested in Apple-centric home automation, just say “Play Hey, Siri, HomeKit Insider” and you’ll hear the latest professional podcasts right away.

