Fastly CDN network outage: Amazon, Twitter, Spotify, Reddit and more resolve down issues in less than an hour





The largest Internet-filling platforms, including well-known news websites such as Amazon, Twitter, Spotify, Reddit, CNN, The Guardian, and The New York Times, are shutting down large content delivery network (CDN) networks. I faced it.

The source of global turmoil is the Fastly CDN. Popular network providers have confirmed that they have experienced global turmoil.

Through TechCrunch, the Financial Times product manager first speculated that the outage was due to a bug experienced by Fastly.

Engadget states that this issue has been tracked and configured. Meanwhile, TechCrunch reported that the outage resolved quickly. One hour later.

Fastly support

The company has guaranteed that its status website is investigating the global CDN turmoil. It was then updated with “The problem has been identified and a fix has been implemented.” As a result, he vowed that “customers may be overloaded with origin as global services recover.”

The Fastly status page also lists countries in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and South Africa that have experienced “poor performance”.

What is a CDN?

TechCrunch added that CDNs are essential to the overall Internet infrastructure. As seen in recent outages on multiple websites. More specifically, while a company operates sites on servers around the world, the role of the CDN is to be a proxy server that carries cached data for larger media files.

Media content such as videos and photos are loaded faster with the help of a CDN. It’s faster than getting data directly from a company-owned server.

For Fastly, we provided our clients with accurate video streaming and image optimization.

Affected websites

In addition to the websites listed above, HBO Max, PayPal, Vimeo, and Shopify were also part of the outage. Other news sites such as the BBC and the Financial Times were included as well, according to Engadget.

In addition, Bleeping Computer has noticed that the TechRadar, The Verge, GOV.UK, and TomsGuide websites have also been affected.

When a user visits the website, they are welcomed with a 503 error or a “connection failure” message.

Tech Times, on the other hand, is unaffected and fully functional.

The current outages Faced by Fastly are similar to those experienced by CloudFare on August 30, 2020. This affected Hulu, Discord, Steam, Microsoft (Xbox Live), Blizzard, and EA. In addition, Fastly’s messy sites such as Twitter, Amazon, and Reddit also faced previous outages.

Beyond Fastly and Cloudflare, widely used CDNs also include Amazon Web Services, CloudFront, and TechCrunch.

Elsewhere, Apple Card has also recently faced an outage.

