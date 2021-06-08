Google abolishes paid Android search selection auctions to free under EU pressure – TechCrunch Japan





Google announced today that it will abolish the very unpopular auction format that underpins the selection screens offered by the European Union. The target search provider is free to participate.

The auction model was Google’s “remedy” following the EU’s $ 5 billion antitrust law on Android in 2018, but as previously reported (here, here, here). , Competitors have always argued that this is not fair.

The Android selection screen gives local users the choice of search engine to choose as the default during device setup (or factory reset). The options offered depend on a sealed bid by a search engine company that bids to pay Google to win one of the three slots.

Google’s own search engine is a staple “choice” on the screen, regardless of the EU market.

The billing model devised by Google is not only loudly disliked by small search engine players (including players with alternative business models such as Ecosia tree planting search engines), but also restores the balance of competitiveness in search. It had no effect on it. So it’s not surprising that Google was forced to abandon it.

The European Commission has signaled potential changes, with Bloomberg proactive in May by EU competitor Marguerite Besage to bring Google’s Android selection screen to work for search and browser rivals. He reported that he was working on it. So, he probably heard repeated screams of “No” and “No!”. And-finally-it acted.

However, Google has put together its own explanation, “Constructive for years with EU lawmakers on how to continue investing and offering to the Android platform while facilitating more choices on Android devices. I wrote that I had a discussion. It’s free for a long time. “

It also seems to be trying to bring some shadow / blame back to the EU. (Ergo, “Don’t blame us on the government, blame them!”)

In another detailed paragraph on the blog, Google said it made “some final changes,” including “more feedback from the committee,” followed by free participation of “qualified search providers.” Says.

“We also plan to increase the number of search providers displayed on the screen. These changes will take effect on Android devices starting September of this year,” he added.

Planned changes raise new questions, such as the criteria used to determine eligibility. Also, will Google’s criteria be transparent, or will it be hidden, like a problematic auction? And how many search engines will users see? Currently four or more It’s clear.

It’s also very interesting where Google’s own search engine appears in the list, and the ranking criteria for all options (market share? Random allocation?).

Google’s blog barely mentions all that detail, but the Commission gave us a good glimpse of what we asked (see comments below).

I’m still not sure if I’ll see the design details of other demonic dark patterns when I look at the full implementation.

Update: More details on how the selection screen works can be found here — including details on the eligibility that Google states that vertical search engines cannot participate. Only common search engines are possible. Also, exclude multiple search brands owned by the same entity so that only one is visible. Companies that syndicate Google search results and ads are also not eligible.

Please note that it is not Google’s gift to claim that these changes are “final”. EU regulators are responsible for monitoring compliance with antitrust laws. Therefore, they are obliged to listen and respond to new complaints.

In one response to a U-turn at Google’s auction, privacy advocate search player DuckDuckGo was already important, but scope was more important than detail.

Founder Gabriel Weinberg pointed out that not only was this switch three years late, but Google needs to apply to all platforms (including desktops and Chrome). Setup and / or factory reset selection screen (as previously reported).

Google is currently doing what it should have done three years ago. Free search settings menu on Android in EU: https://t.co/M9XmB1VuGr

However, it must be accessible on all platforms (such as Chrome on the desktop) at any time (that is, not just at the factory reset) and available in all countries. https://t.co/HcIrE8KJx3

— Gabriel Weinberg (@yegg) June 8, 2021

Another long-time critic of the auction model, the little non-profit Ecosia, was pleased that the fight against the search giant was finally rewarded.

CEO Christian Kroll said in a statement: This is an important day and a true celebration moment for Ecosia. We’ve been campaigning for fairness in the search engine market for several years, and this has created something similar to fair competitive conditions in the market. Search providers have had the opportunity to compete more equitably in the Android market based on product appeal rather than being locked out by monopoly behavior.

Meanwhile, the Commission confirmed to TechCrunch that many competitors acted after expressing concern about the auction model.

“We welcome the changes that Google has introduced to the selection screen. Rival search providers are now free to appear on the selection screen,” she continued. “More, more searches on the selection screen. Providers will be included, so users will have more opportunities to choose alternatives. “

The committee also explained in a little more detail what the selection screen would look like, saying “five search providers are immediately visible on almost every device.”

“They are selected based on their market share in the country and displayed in a random order, so Google isn’t always the first. Users scroll down to see up to seven search providers. Now you can, and the total number of search providers displayed on the selection screen will be 12. “

“These are positive developments towards implementing remedies following our Android decision,” a spokeswoman added.

Therefore, it is certainly very interesting to see if the larger, more liberal selection screens restructured by the Commission will help drive the regional needs of Google’s search engine market share. Let’s do it.

A really interesting time!

