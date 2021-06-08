Free Checkout Technology Provider Raises $ 39 Million





Grabango, a checkout-free technology provider, has raised $ 39 million in Series B funding as part of an effort to help modernize the food retail industry by allowing shoppers to skip checkouts. did.

Grabango allows visitors to shop normally and skip queues by scanning the Grabango app’s code on the go. The Grabangos solution uses computer vision technology to identify an item when it is picked up. Count those items and send a receipt to the phone after the shopper leaves the store.

The new capital will involve additional store openings with existing and new customers in 2021. To date, Gravango has contracted with five retail partners, each with revenues in excess of $ 1 billion. Multi-store development is in progress at multiple stores.

Since its implementation last fall, Grabango has used over 15,000 SKUs and tens of thousands of transactions each month to prove that the technology works in Giant Eagle’s real-world environment. The Grabangos system was installed uninterrupted in store operations using an automated process that can be easily replicated throughout the chain. Following its success, Grabango plans to launch cashier-free technology at four more Giant Eagle GetGo stores in the Pittsburgh Greater area by the end of 2021.

Giant Eagle’s 90-year history of success is based on its commitment to service and innovation, said Laura Karet, President and CEO of Giant Eagle. Over the last decade, we have grown significantly by using technology to evolve the way our customers shop with us in stores and online. Grabango is an important partner in what we achieve in the next decade. Since we first introduced the system last fall, we’ve seen GetGo customers embrace and use this technology enthusiastically. We look forward to rolling this technology elsewhere in GetGo in the coming months to give more shoppers the convenience of safely skipping the checkout line.

Grabango will use some of its new capital to grow its development team. More than 70% of the technical employees of the company’s engineering group have PhDs. Less than 0.5% of candidates interested in the company get a job offer, but Gravango aims to hire more developers this year while maintaining high standards.

Will Glaser, Founder and CEO of Grabango, is proud of the accuracy of the system and its ease of operation in the dynamic environment of modern stores. Wasting time side by side has always bothered me, but now I don’t have to endure it. The incredibly talented Grabango team has built one of the amazing wonders of modern technology that feels magically advanced.

The latest funding round was led by Commerce Ventures, with the participation of Founders Fund, Unilever Ventures, Honeywell Ventures, and WIND Ventures.

We evaluated almost every company in this area and chose Grabango, which has the most robust technology, an approach that works in a complex retail environment, and a great team. Matt Nichols, a partner at San Francisco-based Commerce Ventures, said the combination is why they continue to leave their position as market leaders. The grocery market was left behind by technological innovation focused on other sectors. Grabango brings a new level of convenience to shoppers and transforms the economy of grocery stores and convenience stores around the world.

Based in Berkeley, California, Grabango was founded in 2016 to provide checkout-free technology to existing large store chains. The system has no restrictions on who can enter the store, what can be sold there, or how the shelves are configured. Grabango has applied for 38 patents. According to the company, the earliest products before the checkout-free category was generally known have already been awarded.

Based in Pittsburgh, the Giant Eagle operates more than 470 stores in western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland, and Indiana. The company ranks 37th on the list of top North American food and consumables retailers for the PG 100, Progressive Grocers 2021.

