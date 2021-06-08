The Aqara M2 Hub adds a sleek design and wired Ethernet-9to5Mac





Over the last few weeks, Ive has been testing the Aqara M2 hub and it’s worth adding to HomeKit. I have been using the original Aqara hub at home for most of the year. It completely reversed my opinion about using a hub between the device and HomeKit. When I first started using HomeKit, I preferred devices that run on Wi-Fi or Bluetooth without a hub. In fact, the device connected to the hub turned out to be the most reliable in my HomeKit setup.

HomeKit Weekly is a series that focuses on everything about smart home accessories, automation tips and tricks, and Apple’s smart home framework.

I use the eufy base station between the eufy cameras, use the Philips hub to manage the entire hub setup, and of course use the Starling home hub to bring Nest products into HomeKit. I don’t know the difference, but it could be the fact that these devices are usually connected to devices that are directly connected to the Ethernet, rather than via Wi-Fi.

After testing the original hub, we can report that the new hub is even better. One of the first thanks for the new hub is that it includes Ethernet. The original hub was fine, but I prefer to connect as many devices as possible. The new hub supports up to 128 devices (which require some repeaters to reach this), improved speakers for sounding alarms, and USB-C for power. The wall adapter wasn’t included in the box, but there are plenty of USB-A plugs because the included cable is from USB-C to USB-A. Introducing a stylish design.

Akara M2 specifications

As mentioned earlier, the new hub included wired Ethernet, but it will continue to work with Wi-Fi (802.11 b / g / n 2.4GHz). Includes Bluetooth 5.0 and Zigbee 3.0. All Aqara products communicate via Zigbee 3.0 and I was very impressed with how well they work. Aqara sells several accessories, all of which are published as accessories that can be built inside HomeKit. The M2 also includes the ability to control IR devices built into infrared (IR) transceivers, but I couldn’t test this because I didn’t have it. Many of these remain in my house at this point.

Home kit support

As mentioned earlier, Aqara supports HomeKit through the Aqara M2, so all Aqara devices are exposed on HomeKit, so you can control your device from your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, or HomePod via Siri. I can do it. It can also be included in custom automation and scenes. A search for Aqara devices on Amazon reveals that they are very affordable compared to products that offer similar functionality. A perfect example is to compare the Aqaras water sensor with another HomeKit compatible water sensor. If you’re just using HomeKit, you can use Aqara to build a really great setup. Id starts with an M2 hub, a water sensor under the sink, two motion sensors for morning / evening movement-based trigger lights, and some of the door sensors. The Aqara Hub is exposed as a security system for Home apps, so if you’re not looking for an entire residential system, this will work with a budget system without third-party oversight.

Wrap up with Aqara M2

Overall, the Aqara M2 hub is a great addition to the original hub with a more sophisticated design and wired Ethernet. For the past year, I’ve been lucky to use all Aqara products. The easiest way to get started with HomeKit without spending hundreds of dollars. Buy by June 11th and get a 15% discount using coupon code M2HUBRD1.

