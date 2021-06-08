Apple brings spatial audio and “immersive music authoring tools” to Logic Pro this year





Apple is currently rolling out Lossless and Spatial Audio streaming to its subscribers. Eddy Cue talked to Billboard about Apple’s new Hi-Fi music streaming shortly after Apple Music’s Zane Lowe dropped a quick tip on future Logic Pro integrations for music producers. We recently did some research to see if independent artists could take advantage of spatial audio and lossless streaming with major distributors, but Apple went one step further and hi. -Fi It seems that they are planning to integrate music authoring tools directly into their flagship DAW. See below for details.

We already knew that Apples Spatial Audio and Lossless streaming would be available to major artists, and then collected in detail what Apple had already explained to independent distributors about this issue. Logic Pro seems to be able to create lossless uncompressed audio and handle the Dolby Atmos tools needed for spatial artifacts, but Apple seems to be planning to integrate these features directly into the DAW. .. Nuend is.

Zane Lowe today removed some new details about Hi-Fi streaming and quietly added simple, previously unknown details about Apple’s plans to build tools directly in Logic Pro.

And the creation of Spatial music will get better and better. Apple plans to integrate an immersive music authoring tool directly into Logic Pro later this year.

The Dolby Atmos Music Panner, used in combination with the Dolby Atmos Tools, especially the Dolby Atmos Renderer, is already available to Logic Pro users, but as a sort of AU plug-in, as opposed to Pro Tools’ native support. Only available. But from that point of view, it’s very likely that something like this will be implemented directly in Logic Pro in the near future.

“These new tools will allow all musicians to compose and mix songs with Apple Music’s Spatial Audio, whether in the studio, at home, or anywhere,” Lowe said.

This, combined with recent confirmations from major distributors such as DistroKid, should greatly enable the process of providing spatial and lossless audio to Apple Music, even for indie artists. For more information on Logic Pro’s spatial and lossless integration, pin it to 9to5Mac.

