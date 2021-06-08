Google collaborates with Harvard University to map a small portion of the human cortex





Reconstruction of petabyte connections in human neocortical volume. Left: A small subvolume of the dataset. Right: A subgraph of excitatory (green) and inhibitory (red) connections between 5000 neurons in the dataset. A complete graph (Connectome) is too dense to visualize.Credits: Google AI Blog

Researchers at Google Inc. and Harvard University have collaborated to create the most detailed images of the small parts of the human brain that have been generated so far. Google has posted an overview of their work on the Google AI blog.

Last year, Google released what’s called the Connectome, which is half the brain of Drosophila. It can be used by both researchers and the general public to view the complexity of the brains of small flies. In this new initiative, Google’s team has taken it one step further by doing the same with a very small part of the human brain.

The study began by removing human brain tissue from the cortex of epilepsy patients undergoing brain surgery as part of their treatment. The tissue was then sliced ​​into approximately 5,300 individual 30 nm sections. Then each slice was imaged using an electron microscope. As a result of image processing, 225 million 2D images were created. I then used a computer to stitch the images together to create a 3D representation of the original brain tissue.

The researchers then used machine learning algorithms to create 3D segmentations that represent individual cells. Another algorithm was used to characterize 130 million synapses divided into subcompartments. By doing so, you can label the desired structure, such as cilia or myelin. Human experts have reviewed 100 cells as a means of proofreading computer work. The team explains that the result is the most detailed map of the connections in the human brain that have been created so far. Researchers call it the “H01” dataset.

The team used the Neuroglancer browser interface to make brain maps available online for free. Currently, about 50,000 cells of information are displayed in 3D. More will be added soon. The cells are connected by hundreds of millions of tendrils that make up about 130 million synapses. Currently, the project data is 1.4 petabytes.

According to the Google team, the purpose of creating such a tool is to provide resources for studying the human brain using a new kind of technology.

“Hotspots” of cells in the brain may indicate the first signs of cancer Details: Google AI Blog: ai.googleblog.com/2021/06/a-br… Construction-of.html

Alexander Shapson-Coe et al, Connectomics Study of Petascale Fragments of Human Cerebral Cortex (2021). DOI: 10.1101 / 2021.05.29.446289

2021 Science x Network

Quote: Google is working with Harvard University to obtain the human cortex from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-06-google-teams-harvard-small-bit.html on June 8, 2021. I mapped a small part (June 8, 2021).

This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for private research or fair trade for research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos