Ubisoft’s Prince of Persia remake will not take place at E3 and the release will be postponed to 2022





The sand of time is now clogged

Ubisoft plans to release multiple releases in the upcoming Ubisoft Forward live stream, but one of the non-appearing titles is the publisher’s Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake. In fact, spike trap hopping fans can firmly put off their expectations, as the titles that have been postponed twice haven’t seen the sun until at least 2022.

“Ubisoft Forward is just around the corner, and we are grateful for the great support we have received over the past year,” the publisher explained on Twitter. “As you may have already read, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake will not appear in Ubisoft Forward. We’ve made great strides towards the release of the game next year, but we’re still adding it. Not ready to share information. […] We look forward to the day when we can share more information with you! “

The first confirmation of the Sands of Time remake took place after it was leaked from the Russian Uplay store in the fall of 2020, and a few hours later the title was officially announced during Ubisoft’s live stream. Since then, the 2003 classic remake from scratch has missed both the first January launch and the subsequent revised March launch. Ubisoft doesn’t even plan to release gameplay footage during E3, so you need to wonder how optimistic the original January 2020 release date was.

Prince of Persia is a long-awaited and crazy comeback, but projects with this problem may not. It may be instructed to discard the build and start over. Considering the first release date, it was a long way off. Time will tell.

Message from Prince of Persia: Sand of Time Remake Development Team: pic.twitter.com/3B8tgUGkwl

— Prince of Persia (@princeofpersia) June 7, 2021

Chris Mois

Senior Editor-Chris has been playing video games since the 1980s. Former Saturday Night Slum Master. Graduated from Galaxy High School with honors.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos