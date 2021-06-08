Google Cloud Exec Appointed as CEO of Galileo Financial





Veteran Google executive Derek White has been named the top payment processor Galileo Financial Technologies. White will replace Galileo’s CEO and founder, Clay Wilkes, become Galileo’s Vice Chairman, and remain a member of the board of directors of Galileo’s parent company, SoFi.

Galileo, based in Salt Lake City, said it will provide an application programming interface (API) standard for card issuance and digital banking. SoFi announced that it will acquire Galileo in April 2020.

Galileo continues to shape the future of FinTech. The excitement and momentum at Galileo is clear, White said in a press release, adding that Galileo is stronger and more focused than ever.

Until recently, White was Vice President of Global Financial Services at Google Cloud. According to the release, he was in charge of partnerships with banks, insurance companies, fintech and others as part of the transition to Digital First Operations. He was also responsible for creating new products to meet the needs of Google clients and their customers.

White has over 20 years of experience in financial services. Prior to Google, he was Vice Chairman and Chief Digital Officer of US Bank and previously Global Head of Client Solutions at BBVA. In addition, he was London’s technology ambassador and “proactively promoted the UK market as the capital of FinTech,” the release said.

Last year, Galileo announced that it is powering Dave Banking, an app-based spending account and debit card for digital bank Dave. According to a press release, Dave helps more than 7 million customers budget, build credit and avoid overdraft fees. The network includes 32,000 MoneyPass ATMs for free.

On Monday (June 7th), Dave is partnering with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) called VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III (VPCC), sponsored by Victory Park Capital and sponsored by Victory Park Capital. Announced that.

