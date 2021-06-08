WIMI holograms, velodyne and luminals become more important





Hong Kong, June 8, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) –MobiusTrend, a fintech market research organization, recently published a research report. harder”. This year is the first year of LiDAR pre-installed mass production, and automakers are openly and secretly competing. Xiaopeng Automobile has announced a new model in advance, which definitely has kept its competitors off guard. The Xiaopeng P5 became the first mass-produced smart car equipped with LiDAR.

It is not easy for automobile companies to launch and commercialize large-scale self-driving cars equipped with LiDAR. Behind this, the LiDAR maker’s batch delivery capabilities are tested. The core of the batch delivery feature is in two terms: technology and cost. Back in 2015, Velodyne dominated even the LiDAR market in China and around the world at that time. Nevertheless, tight markets and achievable technical limits have provided opportunities for Chinese businessmen.

Sensing schemes using LiDAR have been reported to not only be well compatible across the scene, but also reduce the demand for computing power. This is beneficial for traditional car companies to achieve harmless autonomous driving. The LiDAR industry is slowly maturing, with large companies entering the LiDAR industry one after another. With the start of the autonomous driving market, the war against LiDAR has just begun, but the concept stock of intelligent driving is already in action without delay.

In terms of timelines, it took Velodyne 12 years to launch the VLS-128 LiDAR sensor after it was involved in automotive LiDAR, but Hesai Technology and RoboSense took less than four years to achieve that. At the end of 2020, the world’s first batch of RoboSense automotive-grade solid-state LIDAR RS-LIDAR-M1 was shipped in bulk to the North American market. In other words, Chinese LiDAR makers have spent five years technically catching up with or surpassing Velodyne.

Behind the big moves of automakers around the world, LiDAR is causing a capital boom around the world. At the end of September last year, Velodyne became the first LiDAR stake to lead. In December, Luminar was also listed on the Nasdaq. In 2021, Aeva, Innoviz and Ouster completed their IPOs one after another. In China, Hessai Technology also aggressively tried to attack the Sci-tech Innovation Board, but eventually failed.

By definition, LiDAR (Light Detection and Rangin) is a system that integrates three technologies: laser, GPS, and IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) to capture data and generate accurate digital elevation models (DEMs). Used for. The technical principle of LiDAR is that LiDAR enables real-time sensing of the environment, obtains accurate distance and contour information of surrounding objects, and avoids obstacles by means of a transceiver array consisting of a laser and a detector and a speed of light scan. It is possible to realize autonomous navigation.

Today, the use of LiDAR in L3-5 unmanned passenger cars is becoming an industry standard. According to a report by consulting firm Yole in 2019, the automotive LiDAR market was projected to exceed $ 8 billion by 2024.

The current L2 autonomous driving recognition system mainly consists of in-vehicle sensors such as millimeter-wave radar, ultrasonic radar, and camera. However, pure computer vision technology has limitations in terms of accuracy, stability, and field of view, and cannot meet the performance requirements of L3 autonomous driving or other higher levels of sensors. Therefore, LiDAR technology will greatly accelerate the arrival of the era of L3 / L4 autonomous driving. 2021 is the first year of mass production of the L3 autonomous driving model, and LiDAR will be an indispensable on-board device.

WIMI Hologram Cloud (WIMI.US) is also entering the field of LiDAR this year as a representative of the global AI visual holographic AR, according to Chinese media reports. According to official records, WIMI Hologram Cloud is currently developing a 3D holographic pulsed laser product, WIMI HoloPulse LiDAR. Combined with software recognition algorithms, WIMI HoloPulse LiDAR can provide solutions in many areas such as autonomous driving, environmental awareness, 3D holographic imaging, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), traffic management, and 3D printing. The holographic market is expanding rapidly. Technical application.

According to public records, WIMI Hologram Cloud focuses on holographic cloud services, primarily onboard AR holographic HUD, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head mount light field holographic device, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud. It is in a specialized field such as software. Holographic car navigation system.In conclusion, WIMI Hologram Cloud is a comprehensive technology solution provider of holographic cloud covering multiple links of holographic AR technology, holographic onboard AR technology, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic visual semiconductor. Technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology included, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic AR SDK payment, interactive holographic communication, etc.

Overall, LiDAR technology will make breakthroughs in the future. Now that electromobile and LiDAR dominate the debate at WallStreetBets, concept stocks associated with LiDAR technology will create another wave of buzz in the market. Even if you ignore the possibility of dealing with Apple, the LiDAR field is still very interesting. After all, LiDAR technology can lead to major breakthroughs in autonomous driving.

When it comes to autonomous driving, Chinese manufacturers are rapidly catching up with and even surpassing foreign manufacturers. This is because China has a vast user base and the market after installation is particularly large. The LiDAR market is still in a relatively early stage. Globally, there is a gap between Chinese LiDAR manufacturers and international manufacturers.

This year is the first year of mass production of LiDAR pre-installed, and the year when the door to the golden age was opened. Currently, most LiDAR routes for mass application face problems related to upstream components and immature semiconductor technology barriers, or rotary motors. In addition, intelligence and software recognition algorithms will be a bigger challenge for LiDAR to actually go into mass production.

