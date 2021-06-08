Pre-orders for Playdate will start next month.The first game is here





Panic has announced that Playdate, a $ 179 handheld console with a crank and black-and-white screen, will be available for pre-order in July and will begin shipping later this year. The company hasn’t set a specific date yet, but said it would notify at least a week before the order starts.

Panic is doing its best to avoid the stock status of PS5 / RTX 3080 type by implementing its own ordering system. The sooner you order, the sooner you get it, but it never closed your door, co-founder Cabel Sasser said in a video update.

The company also announced adorable stereo dock accessories for Playdate. It looks like an old TV and acts as both a Bluetooth speaker and a pen holder. Panic has not yet provided dock pricing or release information.

Finally, Panic announced 21 of the 24 titles that will appear in the first season of playdates. Details are intentionally kept secret until each game is automatically downloaded to your device. Owners can get the game twice a week for 12 weeks.

The title screens of all 21 games are as follows.

Below is a list of games and their developers.

Crankins Time Travel Adventure (TPM.Co Soft Works) by uvula (Keita Takahashi, Ryan Mohler), Matthew Grimm, and Shaun Inman battleship Godios. Diego Garcia’s Casual Birder, Max Coburn’s Music, Demon Quest 85, Alex Ashby, Lawrence Bishop, Duncan Fif, Belinda Leon, Jared Emerson Johnson’s Echo Memory, Samantha Kalman, Everest Pipkin, Carol Meltz, Rachel Viola Executive Golf DX davemakes Serenity Forge Forest Burns Flipper Lifter: Nels Anderson and Christina Smoke Cast Pixel Neofotisto Hyper Meteor By Vertex Pop (Mobean Fickley, Robbie Duguay, Heron) Lost Your Marbles Sweet Baby Ink & Friends Omas (Gregory Cogos) Nick Magnier and Arthur Hammer (he / he) puppy Sean Dadaco Ratchetia by Inman, Questy Chess by Matthew Grimm, Charlie Davis Sasquachers by Chuck Jordan Music and Sound: Jared Emerson-Johnson Snack: Zach Gage Art: Neven Mrgan Spellcorked! Jada Gibbs, Nick Splendorr, Ryan Splendorr, Tony Ghostbrite Composed A Shell in the Pit (Em Halberstadt) Zipper Bennett Foddy Saturday Edition Music Chris Makris Music A Shell in the Pit (Gord McGladdery, Alfonso Salinas) Whitewater Wipe Out by Chuhai Labs (Giles Goddard, Mark) Lentz, Peter Traylor, Hero Liao, Remy Thor, Charlie March, Kensaku Nakata, Zach Aikman, Mihoko Terao, Kinsey Burke)

Playdate has a long way to go to market. It was first announced in May 2019, and the following month I saw the console itself for the first time.

