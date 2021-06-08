Pre-orders for the small handheld Playdate will start next month for $ 179, launching 24 compelling monochrome games – TechCrunch





The first shot on Playdate, app and game designer Panic’s hardware reveals the final fixed price and shipping date, and many amazing features that have been prepared since the 2019 announcement. , And 24 game “seasons” over 12 weeks. But now there are also cute speaker docks and low-code game creation platforms.

We first heard about Playdate over two years ago and have been waiting for the news since we were fascinated by its clean look, funky crank controls and black and white display. A combination of panic’s impeccable design and Teenage Engineering’s creative hardware chops? It’s fun to use, but nothing more.

Now the company has revealed all the important details we wanted, and more.

Initially, 12 games were planned to be delivered in 12 weeks, but during that time it seemed to have collected more titles than planned, expanding the game’s first “season” to 24. These games are Playdate-only, except that many games use crank mechanics in a fun and interesting way, such as turning turntables, opening small doors, and doing tricks as a surfer.

The team seems to have some ideas, but hasn’t decided how to distribute the game in the future. Another season? Single release? Indeed, the presence of a new game by Lucas Pope, an indie one-man hit parade, will sell like pancakes.

However, the debut of a new lo-fi game development platform called Pulp suggests a future where self-publishing may also be an option. With this lovely little web-based tool, anyone can assemble a game with presets such as controls and actions.

Dock accessories have also been announced. This is to keep the Playdate in the center of the front of your desk. Also a lemon yellow speakered dock acts as a magnetic charging cradle for the console, activating a kind of fixed mode with a clock and music player (Poolsuite.fm, apparently containing the original relaxing song). .. There are even two holes for the pen (Panic also made a special yellow pen for this purpose).

The price of $ 179 may, after all, hesitate some people. It’s considerably higher than the Nintendo 3DS, and using the dock will probably approach the price of a switch. However, this is not intended to be a competitor in mainstream games, it is a kind of dissident system that accepts strangeness and provides something as unfamiliar and unmistakably fun.

According to the team, there is a week-long warning before placing an order, there are no plans to close the order even if it runs out of stock, and people are free to pre-order and cancel until they receive the unit. will do so. Shipments will begin in late 2021 and if 20,000 units do not cover it in the first run, we will produce more and ship as soon as it arrives.

We want to be able to test and review ourselves, but part of the overall appeal is the timed release and the social aspects of discovery and sharing, so experience it with everyone else. It’s more likely.

(This article initially stated that Playdate will ship next month, but in reality it will ship after the pre-order starts the following month.)

