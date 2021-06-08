Innovation Park Holds Talk with Meteorological Tech Company





Share this story!

Tell your social network friends what you’re reading

Innovation Park Holds Tech Topics Talk with Weather STEM, Weather Tiger

The next TechTopics event will take place on Tuesday, June 15th, from 11am to noon, via Zoom with two innovative local businesses, WeatherSTEM and WeatherTiger.

Post to Facebook Sent!

A link has been sent to your friend’s email address.

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Chronicle Special Feature June 8, 2021 EST 10:31 AM EST

CLOSE buy photos

WeatherSTEM’s Mobile Weather Experience Vehicle (MWEV) acts as a mobile weather station. (Photo: Tori Schneider / Tallahassee Democratic Party)

The Innovation Park TechTopics series brings together community members to raise awareness, foster collaboration, and foster science and technology conversations. TechTopics is open to the public for free and is open to anyone interested in science or technology.

The next TechTopics event will take place on Tuesday, June 15th, from 11am to noon at Zoom. Two innovative local companies, WeatherSTEM and WeatherTiger, will be attending the event. They lead the discussion and teach us about the science behind the weather. With the hurricane season approaching, this is a great opportunity to learn from industry experts.

Buy photos

Ed Mansouri is the CEO of WeatherSTEM. WeatherSTEM is a platform that collects hyper-local weather data from meteorological stations nationwide and provides information to users via the Web, social media, and the WeatherSTEM app. Tallahassee has more than 40 locations, including one in Apalachee Park (Photo: Tori Schneider / Tallahassee Democrat)

TechTopics is a bi-monthly event that brings together community members to learn about the Innovation Park, its residents, the research being done at the park, and the Big Bend area.

If you have any questions about TechTopics or suggestions for your next speaker, please contact Naomi Molina ([email protected]), Director of Marketing & Engagement. For more information and to register for TechTopics, please visit our website at www.innovation-park.com/techtopics.

Don’t miss the story: Use the link at the top of the page to sign up for the Tallahassee Democrat.

Read and share this story: https://www.tallahassee.com/story/life/chronicle/2021/06/08/innovations-park-holds-talk-weather-tech-companies/7577530002/

CRMC nurse recovers from COVID with the help of a colleague

June 7, 2021, 2:22 pm

Stan Lynton takes a new step in Portland

June 7, 2021, 1:15 pm

Find alumni in the 2021 High School Graduation Section

June 7, 2021, 5:22 pm

Yoga breathing teaches you how to focus

June 7, 2021, 1:33 pm

NAMI event to celebrate mental health in summer

June 7, 2021, 8:23 am

Become a Square Dancer: Heart Pounding Again

June 7, 2021, 8:43 am

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos