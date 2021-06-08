Instagram launches new tools to help influencers make money





Instagram announced several initiatives on Tuesday, announcing the potential to regain some of the dissatisfied influencers.

The biggest announcement came from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg himself, who appeared on Instagram’s first ever “Creator Week” to discuss some of the new features social networks are working on. ..

Zuckerberg told Instagram head Adam Moselli that the platform has begun testing native affiliate tools.

Our goal is to be the best platform for creators like you to make a living. And if you have an idea you want to share with the world, you should be able to create it, publish it easily and easily on Facebook and Instagram, and make money at work, Zuckerberg said in a press release. ..

The company is also working on tools that allow influencers to sell products directly through their personal profiles and launch new shops through the app. Instagram hopes this will make this easier for creators who are already selling or want to start selling their products, the release said.

But wait, there’s more!

The press release concludes with additional ways creators can make additional money to achieve certain milestones when using badges on Instagram Live and Stars on Facebook.

The announcement came in a sort of small rebellion among Instagram influencers, many of whom were dissatisfied with how difficult it was to run a business with the app and the lack of support from Instagram. Has stated.

As I wrote earlier this year, hosting your entire business on Instagram has a big downside. If influencers live primarily on Instagram, they’ll be at the mercy of changes to apps, their algorithms, and policies. The company has the right to delete accounts for any reason, which is devastating for influencers who build their platform solely on apps.

Many influencers complain that it’s getting harder and harder for their followers to see their content. They feel they have to rely on gimmicks such as loop giveaways and content they don’t want to produce (mainly reels) to grow.

One of the big influencers, Erin Khan (@cottonstem), even announced last month that she would leave the platform indefinitely after experiencing burnout. In addition, many creators have complained about the rampant harassment on the platform.

Many influencers are starting to diversify by launching newsletters, returning to blogs, and launching subscription services. Instagram seems to want to regain their trust, starting by addressing many major complaints about content performance.

In a blog post also published on Tuesday, Mosseri broke a few paragraphs to resolve many misconceptions about how Instagram works, especially with regard to algorithms. He also met on this issue. I talked in the session inside.

Despite seemingly consistent complaints from influencers and other content creators that Instagram’s algorithms make it hard to see, Mosseri claims it doesn’t even exist in practice. ..

He wrote that Instagram doesn’t have a single algorithm to monitor what people are doing and not seeing on the app. We have different algorithms and classifications, each with its own purpose. Use vessels and processes. We want to get the most out of your time and believe that using technology to personalize your experience is the best way to do that.

Mosseri also sees how the company chooses posts and stories to display at the top of the user’s feed, prioritizes Reels, and[Explore]It also describes how to select posts on the page. He seems to disagree with the idea that Instagram has one big mechanism for emphasizing content that every influencer must follow or silence. Instead, he said, the experience is tailored to individual users.

Also, according to Mosseri, the complaint that influencers are being shadow-banged is not true.

We cannot guarantee that you will always reach the same number of people when you post. The truth is that most followers see less than half of their feed, so they rarely see what you share.

But if the content is removed, Instagram is working to increase transparency, he said.

We realize that when we delete content, it’s not always enough to explain why it’s deleted, what’s recommended, what’s not, and how Instagram works so widely. I will. As a result, people inevitably come to their own conclusions about why something happened, and understand that those conclusions can confuse or sacrifice people. It was never our intention, we were working hard to improve here.

Even the fact that Instagram hosts a few-day conference for creators is a sign that the company is making a difference. Over the years, other social platforms such as YouTube have been actively developing home-born talent. However, Instagram tended to take a more laissez-faire approach to influencers. Instagram monetization platforms such as RewardStyle were launched by influencers who noticed market gaps and the entire economy emerged.

Over the last few years, Instagram has implemented tools to change that. We have introduced several initiatives to support aspiring influencers, such as the @Creators account.

But Creator Week is an even bigger impetus. Influencers, we are on your side.

