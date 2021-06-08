Potential evidence that Mac Pro with Intel has been updated in Xcode Beta





Apple is in the process of migrating its Mac lineup to Apple Silicon, but reports that another Mac with Intel is still under development. As Brendan Shanks first discovered on Twitter, the first beta version of Xcode 13 includes a new reference to scalable Intel Ice Lake Xeon processor support and plans for future Mac Pro updates. It seems.

Bloomberg reported this year that Apple has “discussed” the use of Intel processors in future Mac Pro updates. This is because the company is also developing high-end Apple silicon chips for the Mac Pro. In a January report, Mark Gurman wrote:

Apple is also working on the development of two new Mac Pro desktop computers. The company’s most expensive Mac machines do not include a screen. One version is a direct update to the current Mac Pro and will continue to use the same design as the version released in 2019. Apple is considering continuing to use Intel processors for its models rather than moving to its own chip

In today’s Twitter post, Gurman further emphasized this claim: “Apple is actually working on an update for the Intel Mac Pro.”

The reference found in Xcode 13 Beta 1 is Ice Lake SP, Intel’s latest Xeon scalable processor. This represents a significant performance improvement as Apple currently uses the Intel Xeon W processor on the Mac Pro.

From this evidence, it seems likely that Apple is preparing the final Intel update for the Mac Pro. This is the most expensive and most versatile Mac. Apple said in June 2020 that it would take about two years to complete the transition from Intel to Apple Silicon. The first Mac with M1 was released in November 2020.

An interesting addition to usr / include / mach / machine.h in Xcode 13 Beta 1: CPUFAMILY_INTEL_ICELAKE_SP.

Is Mac Pro Refreshing Coming? Pic.twitter.com/e3OQuLyUeV

— Brendan Shanks (@realmrpippy) June 8, 2021

FTC: I’m using an automatic affiliate link to earn money. More.

For more Apple news, check out YouTube’s 9to5Mac.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos