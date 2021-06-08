Google’s revamped Wear OS seems like a complete break from older versions





Magnify / Wear OS Watch.

Ron Amadeo

At Google’s I / O 2021 conference, the company announced that it sounds like a complete reboot of Wear OS, with Samsung as its primary partner. The remaining largest hardware vendor for Wear OS is fashion firm Fossil Group, which shed a bit more light on the project in a weekend interview with CNET.

“Premium” seems to be the name of the game for the revamped Wear OS. Fossil is currently charging Fossil Gen 5 LTE for $ 350, but an Apple Watch with LTE costs nearly $ 500. With the advent of the new Wear OS, there will probably be more watches in line with Apple’s price. “The next wave of Android-enabled watches will be entirely new, and new chips will focus on faster performance and longer battery life,” CNET said in an interview. ..

Many sites have concluded that existing watches will not be updated from the old Wear OS to the new Wear OS. Fossil did not deny that speculation and responded by sending a statement stating that “a future upgrade plan is still under development.” Samsung states that Tizen watches will not be upgraded to Wear OS, but it’s a completely different operating system.

You wouldn’t be surprised to hear that the new Wear OS will be completely separated from the old Wear OS. If the new Wear OS, allegedly developed “in collaboration with Samsung,” targets the latest hardware specifications, then It’s going to be hard to achieve. Advance existing devices. Wear OS has been lacking high quality SoC options for some time, and existing Fossil and other Wear OS watches are only a few years (or a few). Months) It may look old, but the Qualcomm chips they use are outdated for many years.

Qualcomms 7 Years SoC Gap

Even devices like the Fossil Gen 5 LTE, launched a few months ago, have a Cortex A7 CPU and a Snapdragon Wear 3100 that uses a 28 nm manufacturing process. Qualcomm’s complete ignorance of wearable space means that this 2021 watch will feature the latest technology from 2014.

Meanwhile, Samsung’s Exynos division has not completely abandoned the smartwatch SoC market, and it is rumored that the next Galaxy Watch 4, which is expected to be the launch device of the revamped Wear OS, will be equipped with 5 nm Samsung SoC. I am. Dating these chips in the manufacturing process shows seven years of technological advancement. This is a type of hardware change and many devices will not be upgraded. Designing for something slow will hinder the platform.

In 2020, Qualcomm offered the 12 nm Wear 4100, the first major smartwatch upgrade in six years, but manufacturers largely ignored the chip. The 4100 will be one year at the end of this month, but this seems to be a one-time update from Qualcomm and not the start of an annual upgrade cycle that could lead to a viable smartwatch hardware platform. Fossil states that there will be a “quite major hardware upgrade” towards the new Wear OS. Hopefully the company is talking about more than Wear 4100.

Over the last six years, we’ve seen Wear OS hardware makers slowly starve to death due to lack of access to high-quality SoCs. Samsung’s entry into the ecosystem with its own chips will solve its problems, but will it be accessible to other hardware manufacturers? Samsung may also sell Exynos chips to competing vendors. But I’ve never made it a real business, and I’ve never sold a smartphone chip. Google says Wear OS is still open to hardware makers, but if Samsung gets only Samsung chips and other Wear OS OEMs like Fossil get Qualcomm chips, it will compete. Should close the store now. This is how Samsung sold Tizen watches in the past, so Samsung and Google may be fine with this.

