Innovation District Brings Technology Startups to Athens





Newswise — A healthcare start-up in the Dallas, Texas region is expanding into Athens, Georgia to set up a product development headquarters in the growing innovation district of the University of Georgia.

Metropolis, a company of AMP Health Inc. founded by Adaptive Medical Partners, employs advanced digital technology to provide employers in US metropolitan areas with low-touch matching solutions to healthcare providers. Streamline the process. Based in Irving, Texas, the company is headed by Scott Edwards, a graduate of the University of Georgia and CEO and co-founder. Metropolis moved to the Innovation Hub on June 7th.

“Collecting us in the Innovation District is a major milestone for Metropolis,” says Edwards. The company continues to grow and by allocating the talent of great students here to UGA’s vibrant start-up environment, we can give Metropolis all the opportunities to thrive. We couldn’t get any more excited. “

Metropolis procures doctors and other healthcare providers through a web platform and connects them to organizations seeking new talent. Using a customized algorithm, the company employs a wide range of healthcare data tailored to user specifications to generate the “best predictive” matching for both providers and employers.

Making a mark in the Innovation District Metropolis takes advantage of many aspects of the university’s expanding innovation ecosystem, starting with an innovation hub located on the border between UGA’s historic North Campus and downtown Athens. Innovation hubs host start-up ventures and experiential learning activities while acting as the front door to the university for industry involvement.

New arrangement

The Metropolis within the Innovation Hub has its own office space, with access to a variety of meeting rooms and flexible spaces for meetings and events. The company is supported by UGA’s startup program team and operates with early-stage UGA research-based startups.

Universities can help strengthen Metropolis’ talent pipeline by identifying internships and future employees from student organizations and organizing student teams to test and enhance the company’s web platform. UGA also provides experienced startup mentors to advise ventures through their early growth.

“We are very excited to see Metropolis have a presence in the Innovation District, especially in the Innovation Hub,” said Ian Biggs, director of UGA’s startup program. “Successful ventures like Metropolis feed on a culture of energy, new ideas and innovation. Startup services and the variety of experiential learning and networking activities that take place every day here are exactly what innovation hubs offer. is.”

Metropolis has already started this venture by hiring college students who are data experts and skilled in machine learning and artificial intelligence. Metropolis plans to build a long-term talent pipeline with UGA graduates. In addition, the company is partnering with UGA’s New Media Institute, an interdisciplinary unit specializing in new digital technologies, to sponsor a student-led emerging master’s degree project.

“We are very pleased to welcome the Scott and Metropolis teams to the UGA Innovation District,” said Kyle Tsshepikow, President’s Special Assistant and Director of Strategy and Innovation. “This is just the beginning of what we expect and expect to be a strong and deep partnership that supports and advances the missions of both organizations.

Strong trajectory

The arrival of Metropolis at the Innovation Hub marks a new step in the trajectory of the Innovation District. The Innovation District is a campus-wide initiative launched in 2018 to extend the economic impact of UGA through entrepreneurship, commercialization of research, and industry partnerships.

In 2019, Studio 225 opened in the Innovation District as home to UGA’s growing student entrepreneurship program. In 2020, the UGA SME Development Center, which supports SMEs and entrepreneurs in the local community, and Innovation Gateway, UGA’s technology commercialization unit, moved to the district. A cluster of university assets is currently located nearby to support UGA startups, industry partnerships, and an expanding pipeline of experiential learning activities.

Meanwhile, alumni and college friends have donated more than $ 12 million to support this initiative. The university has launched a range of new programs and services to foster innovation and entrepreneurship, including the Innovation Fellowship and Startup Mentor Program, the Innovation District Seminar Series, and the Georgia Startup License Program.

Writer: Nathan Moore

Contact: Kyle Tschepikow [email protected]

