Apple fixed FaceTime’s most annoying issue in iOS 15





View all FaceTime call participants in iOS 15 in a grid view at once.

Screenshots by Apple / Sarah Tew / CNET

At Apple’s WWDC event on Monday, the world saw for the first time the upcoming iPhone operating system iOS 15 and a series of updates it brings to Apple’s popular video chat platform, FaceTime. In addition to spatial audio, portrait mode, the ability to pre-schedule calls, and the ability to invite users of Android and Windows devices to FaceTime calls from a browser, Apple has finally added a grid view. ..

It’s simple, but it fixes the frustrating FaceTime feature where people in a call appear as randomly sized tiles, making it difficult to determine who’s talking. You can now choose to see other people on the call in a neat grid of squares of the same size. This makes FaceTime look like a zoom.

iOS 15 will be in public beta in July and will be open to the public and available for download in the fall. In the meantime, developers can download the developer beta. If you download iOS 15, as you found in the developer beta, here’s how to enable grid view for FaceTime calls:

How to turn on grid view in FaceTime

1. Start or join a FaceTime call.

2. Tap the call toolbar at the top of the screen to expand it. (This is the same for the iPhone version and the browser version for Android and Windows.)

3. On the right[グリッド レイアウト]Tap the button. When turned on, it turns white.

This will take you to a grid view that is easy for everyone to see and highlight the current speaker.

