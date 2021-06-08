Get the free Google Nest power connector to power your thermostat





Is there a problem with keeping the Nest Thermostat powered on? According to 9to5Google, Google has provided the Google Nest Power Connector to help with that. This is good news for those who are struggling to get enough power for their Nest thermostat.

Last month, Google launched a $ 25 accessory to solve this problem. However, the search giant offers users a free Nest Power connector. If you’re not sure if there’s a problem with your thermostat, Google will warn you.

Your device will be notified that there is a problem with the Nest thermostat. Google will also notify you via mobile apps and emails. The company is confirming that you have a problem.

Look for an email subject that begins with “Your Nest thermostat needs more power.” If you find such an email, you should check it as soon as possible. The email says, “Use the C-wire or Google Nest power connector to properly power the thermostat.”

The free Google Nest Power Connector powers the Nest thermostat properly.

The email contains a link that directs the user to the Google Store. There is a promotional code that users can enter to get the free Google Nest Power Connector. However, be sure to act quickly. This free offer will end as soon as it is out of stock or will be available until July 7, 2021.

The content of the email is as follows.

“To properly power the thermostat, install a C-wire or get a Google Nest power connector. It’s available for free until July 7, 2021 or until it’s out of stock. Offers are non-transferable and may require account or thermostat details to process your request. “

One thing to keep in mind is that this offer is only available to US and Canadian users. Therefore, for users elsewhere, you will have to pay for the power connector.

However, Google points out that this is a more affordable alternative to “hiring an electrician to install a new C-wire through the wall.” Thankfully, everything you need to set up the power connector is included in the kit.

It contains instruction manuals with diagrams of various cooling and heating configurations. It’s good that Google offers users a free alternative to having to hire an electrician. Unfortunately, users outside the United States or Canada need to purchase a power connector. However, as mentioned above, it is cheaper than hiring an electrician.

The Nest power connector works with the 3rd generation Nest Learning Thermostat, Thermostat E, and the new $ 129 Nest Thermostat.

