Google TV Launches Sling TV Integration for Cheaper Streaming





Google TV, which provides the cleanest streaming experience for code cutters, has significantly improved live TV options. In other words, users are actually able to use the options.[ライブ]Tabs were previously limited to YouTube TV, Google’s own expensive live TV streaming service, but the company has introduced a cheap alternative that integrates with Sling TV.

The two companies confirmed to The Verge that with the addition of support for Sling TV, live TVs other than Google were the first to be integrated into the platform. This is important. Very good, YouTube TV costs $ 65 per month before subscribing to additional add-ons and entertainment such as Starz and HBO Max offered through the service. Sling TV, on the other hand, starts at $ 35 per month on one of the two basic plans. Sports and family content is orange, news and entertainment is blue.

Sling TV integration on Google TV.Image: Sling TV

This does not mean that Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, or Fubo TV users will not be able to access live TV services on platforms that they can absolutely access by simply navigating to the specified live and linear apps. However, Google has a special live tab at the top that makes navigation easier, and this tab was previously only available to YouTube TV service subscribers.

However, if you want to integrate your live TV directly into your Google TV experience, there are other, more affordable options. The Sling TV plan offers YouTube TV about 30 to 45 channels, while YouTube TV offers about half of the channels over 85, but the service is about 6 for decent customization. We also offer cheap package add-ons starting with dollars.

Google TV is now available on Sony’s 2021 Bravia XR TV and Google’s latest Chromecast device, and the platform will soon be available on TCL TV. To enable this feature within the Google TV experience, link your Sling TV plan to your Google account in the Google Home app. When you link your Sling TV through Google Home, a live tab appears at the top of the Google TV navigation bar.

Update June 8, 4:15 pm ET: After the release, a Sling TV spokeswoman told The Verge that the update will be rolled out to compatible devices later next week. A spokeswoman added that the integration should be widely available in the coming days.

