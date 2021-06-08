Maxeon Solar Technologies Announces Board Changes





Singapore, June 8, 2021 / PR Newswire / –Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN), a global leader in solar innovation and channels, today runs Steve Leonard independently. Announced that he has been appointed as a director. Leonard is an international leader with over 30 years of private and public sector experience in the Asian and European technology industries.

Steve Leonard, new independent non-executive director of the Maxeons Board of Directors.

Steve Leonard is now a global organization dedicated to helping entrepreneurial leaders better understand the opportunities created by exponential technologies that have a positive impact on businesses, communities and countries around the world. I am the CEO of Singularity University. Leonard is also currently an independent non-executive director of Singapore Post Ltd. (SingPost), an international leader in e-commerce logistics and services, and AsiaSat, a privately held satellite operator based in Hong Kong. .. He is a member of the advisory board of several universities and organizations, including Cambridge Innovation Capital, a venture capital firm specializing in deep technology that has strong ties to the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom.

“Steve’s background in the technology industry and his experience with influence and sustainability initiatives give him the ability and experience to make a significant contribution to Maxion’s goals,” said Kevin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Maxion. Dr. Kennedy said. “We are pleased to welcome Steve to the board.”

Jeff Waters, CEO of Maxeon, said, “Steve’s expertise in applying emerging technologies for technology-driven transformation and social impact will help us continue to implement our global growth strategy and increase shareholder value. It provides us with a valuable perspective. Steve joins the board. Maxion is in a very exciting time and looks forward to working closely with him in this role. “

“I’m excited to join Maxion’s Board of Directors,” said Steve Leonard. “I work with entrepreneurs, investors and senior leaders on key challenges in areas that can improve global sustainability and people’s lives. We promise to work together. Sustainable energy is a very important area for humankind. Maxion has what it takes to truly shape the future of this area. Utility Scale Business. Kevin We look forward to working with Jeff and the entire board to contribute to the success of the company. “

Maxeon also announced that it will resign from the board of directors of Chee Keong Yap on June 7, 2021. Yap’s resignation is not the result of a disagreement with the company or its board of directors, and the company appreciates his service and contributions.

About Maxion Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ: MAXN) is driving positive change. Headquartered in Singapore, it designs and manufactures Maxeon and SunPower branded solar panels, sells them in more than 100 countries, and operates under the SunPower brand in certain countries outside the United States. The company is a leader in solar innovation with over 1,000 patents and two best-in-class solar panel product lines. Maxeon products span the global rooftop and solar power plant market through a network of over 1,200 trusted partners and distributors. Maxeon, a pioneer in sustainable solar manufacturing, leverages its 35-year history in the solar industry and numerous awards for its technology. For more information on how Maxeon is driving positive change, please visit www.maxeon.com, LinkedIn, and Twitter @maxeonsolar.

Description of future prospects

This press release contains forward-looking statements in the sense of the Private Placement Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This includes, but is not limited to, a statement about the company’s expectations for success in future strategies. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and may cause results, performance or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. There are significant risks and uncertainties that can result in. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks affecting our business is included in our timely filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). “Item 3.D. Risk Factors” A copy of these filings can be obtained online from the SEC or Financials on our investor information website (www.maxeon.com/financials-filings/sec-filings). Available in the & Filings section. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on currently available information and undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the light of new information or future events.

2021 Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. All Rights Reserved. MAXEON is a registered trademark of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. For more information, please visit www.maxeon.com/trademarks.

Maxeon Solar Technologies logo (PRNewsfoto / Maxeon Solar Technologies)

