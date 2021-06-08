Apple’s Reality Kit 2 allows developers to create 3D models for AR using iPhone photos – TechCrunch





At the Worldwide Developer Conference, Apple announced a major update to RealityKit, a set of technologies that allow developers to start building AR (Augmented Reality) experiences. Apple says the launch of RealityKit 2 gives developers more control over visual, audio, and animation as they work on their AR experience. But the most notable thing about this update is that Apple’s new Object Capture API allows developers to create 3D models in minutes using only the iPhone.

In a developer talk, Apple said that one of the hardest parts of creating a good AR app is the process of creating a 3D model. These can take hours and even thousands of dollars.

With Apple’s new tools, developers can take a series of photos using just the iPhone (or iPad, DSLR, or even a drone) and 2D the object from all angles, including the bottom. You can capture an image.

Second, Apple explains that you can use the Object Capture API with macOS Monterey to generate a 3D model with just a few lines of code.

First, the developer launches a new photogrammetry session in RealityKit that points to the folder in which the image was captured. Then call the process function to generate the 3D model at the required level of detail. Object Capture allows developers to generate USDZ files optimized for AR Quick Look. This allows developers to add virtual 3D objects to iPhone and iPad apps and websites. 3D models can also be added to Xcode’s Reality Composer AR scene.

Apple said developers such as Wayfair and Etsy are using Object Capture to create 3D models of real-world objects. This indicates that online shopping is about to get a big AR upgrade.

For example, Wayfair uses Object Capture to develop tools for manufacturers that allow them to create virtual representations of their products. This will allow Wayfair customers to preview more products in AR than they currently have.

In addition, Apple states that developers such as Maxon and Unity are using Object Capture to create 3D content within 3D content creation apps such as Cinema 4D and Unity MARS.

Other updates to RealityKit 2 include custom shaders that give developers more control over the rendering pipeline to fine-tune the look and feel of AR objects. Dynamic loading of assets. The ability to build your own Entity Component System to organize your AR scene assets. The ability to create player-controlled characters that allow users to jump, scale, and explore AR worlds in RealityKit-based games.

One of Shopify’s developers, Mikko Haapoja, is experimenting with a new technology (see below) and shares some real-world tests of shooting objects with the iPhone 12 Max on Twitter.

Developers who want to test for themselves can take advantage of Apple’s sample app to install and try Monterey on their Mac. They can use the Qlone Camera app or any other image capture application that they want to download from the App Store to take the pictures they need for object capture. In the fall, the Qlone Mac companion app will also leverage the Object Capture API.

According to Apple, the App Store currently has over 14,000 ARKit apps, created by over 9,000 different developers. With over a billion AR-enabled iPhones and iPads in use around the world, Apple says it offers the world’s largest AR platform.

Apple’s object capture with pineapple. One of my favorites for testing photogrammetry. It is processed with RAW detail settings.

For details, see pic.twitter.com/2mICzbV8yY in the thread.

–Mikko Harpoja (@MikkoH) June 8, 2021







