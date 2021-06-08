How to increase practice reviews and raise Google’s ranking





As the search market continues to be dominated by Google, it’s important to ensure that your practice list appears on the first page of search results. why? Ninety percent of survey respondents said they were more likely to click on the first set of results. 1

A great way to improve (and maintain) your site’s ranking is to constantly solicit and collect Google reviews. Google’s review platform is one of the most important places to strengthen your online reputation, and you need to reply to reviews provided by your clients.

Google reviews provide valuable information about your business to you and your clients and enhance their presence. Positive reviews build trust in your brand, enhance online exposure and local search engine optimization (SEO), increase website visitors, and ultimately treat more pet owners to your clinic. Helps to attract you to the place. Obtaining new reviews on a regular basis is a proven way to increase your awareness and the number of clients.

In one day, you can implement five strategies to get positive reviews and enhance your local SEO.

Ask the client to leave a review

Google search the client for the location of the clinic and[レビューを書く]Ask to click the button. If you want to get more reviews right away, making this request is one of the easiest and most effective ways.

Always include links when following clients

If follow-up emails are sent to clients, we recommend that you leave a review and ask them to attach a link to facilitate your request. Emails should always be personal and informative. Inform your clients that their feedback is important to your clinic.

To send the link to the client, go to the Google My Business dashboard and[ホーム]Click the tab to scroll down and[さらにレビューを取得]Click.

Add a review link to your clinic’s website

Placing a link in the header or footer of your site or using a lightbox pop-up that asks the client for a review is also an easy way to increase your review. This makes it easier for the customer because they are already visiting the site. Also, there is no need for additional steps such as clicking a link in Google (search) or email.

Reply to all reviews (good and bad)

Current and potential clients want to see the reaction to your clinic reviews. This welcomes feedback and indicates an interest in the level of care and attention provided to clients and patients. Companies that respond to Google reviews are also approved by Google. No one likes to get negative reviews. However, if that happens, do the following:

Address a specific issue (even if your company is correct) apologize

You can use the following script as a guide.

Answer Hello NAME. We apologize for any inconvenience. Our team is constantly striving to provide an extraordinary experience from the moment you step into our clinic. I personally would like to hear more about this and find out how we can make it better. Contact us by phone or email (INSERT PHONE, EMAIL) and we’ll talk more about it. I will. Thank you for purchasing.

Best regards

your name

Clinic name

Follow up on review requests several times

Even if the client does not leave a review when first requesting it, that does not necessarily mean that it does not leave a review at all. Your email or request may have been sent at an inconvenient time, or the client may have simply forgotten it.

One effective way to overcome this challenge is to create two email follow-up templates in addition to the initial review request to limit the total number of review requests to three. Requests should be followed up once a week or every two times. One week to reach the maximum number of requests.

Creating a continuous pipeline of reviews can be difficult. If you want to let a professional team generate reviews, Running Digital can help. Contact us online for more information on a wide range of digital marketing services designed to help companies like you win as many clients and sales as possible from the web.

reference

Sterling G. Survey: Eighty-two percent of smartphone shoppers are searching nearby. Search engine land. August 28, 2018. https://searchengineland.com/survey-82-percent-of-smartphone-shoppers-conduct-near-me-searches-304512





