“Early stage” advanced nuclear technology, but essential for widespread decarbonization, utility executives say





Dive briefs:

According to a panel hosted by the Atomic Energy Research Establishment on Monday, utility CEOs remain open to new nuclear development, focusing on extending the life of existing nuclear fleets.

Xcel Energy CEO Ben Fowke said at the Nuclear Energy Conference that “renewable energy and batteries alone” cannot decarbonize the power grid. He and executives at Exelon, Duke Energy, and Energy Northwest emphasized the need for federal and state-level support for the second license renewal and nuclear progress.

Joel Gebby, chief executive officer of American Electric Power’s nuclear power division, said at a virtual conference that the CEO panel said, “Today, to reach that goal, we need technology that no one really has. “It resonated with the fact,” he said. “The executives of the power company were pretty clear. Renewable energy alone can’t do this. Nuclear power is very important in meeting the needs of the transmission network. May play a role. “

Dive Insight:

The nuclear industry has identified signs of support from the Biden administration as part of a national effort to decarbonize the electricity sector, said utility CEOs and other conference attendees.

“I think this administration has a very high level of approval and support for the role of the NRC in decarbonization goals,” Nuclear Regulatory Commission Chair Christopher Hanson said at a nuclear energy conference on Monday. Stated.

In May, White House climate adviser Gina McCarthy mentioned the role of nuclear energy in the decarbonization of the U.S. electricity sector, a new reactor being developed as important for energy conversion. Includes technology.

As the leader of the newly appointed regulatory body, Hanson will monitor existing nuclear fleets and align NRC goals with the priorities of utility CEOs, as well as accident-resistant fuel and digital instrumentation. His third priority is to enable the development of advanced nuclear resources, but with regard to accident-resistant fuels and digital instrumentation of specific power plant controls. Innovations can be incorporated into existing power plants.

“There is still work to be done, especially on the regulatory roadmap for accident-resistant fuels and the regulatory outlook that people have been talking about,” Hanson said.

According to AEP Gebbie, digitization of nuclear power plant controls is also important for existing fleets.

“I think all the work we have done shows that the introduction of digital technology will make the plant safer. These systems are very smart and diagnose the situation better than our analog systems. It has a great ability to do it, so it needs a lot of tweaking, and I think it’s there from an industry perspective, “Gebbie told Hanson at the webinar.

According to David Rhoades, Chief Nuclear Officer at Exelon Corporation, a second license renewal could lead to the implementation of such technology and the modernization of the plant. The second permit renewal will extend the useful life of nuclear power plants from 60 to 80 years.

“I think the second license renewal, whether it’s a small modular reactor or battery storage technology, will be a bridge to future technology,” said NEI’s president and CEO. Maria Corsnick reiterated a previous statement about the possibility of installing an advanced reactor at an existing site. Nuclear facility.

The NRC is also focused on enabling the deployment of new technologies through the development of advanced reactor regulation. It’s environmental protection for the public, Hanson said.

“We are still in the early stages of advanced technology,” Duke Energy CEO Lynn Good said at a meeting, but support for advanced nuclear power both inside and outside the industry is gaining momentum. “We are ready to take advantage of it and will actually lend out our expertise as opportunities continue to evolve.”

“I’m trying to promote an advanced nuclear reactor [the existing regulatory framework] He added that the framework specified for advanced nuclear reactors must be efficient and flexible to support different sizes, applications and different design techniques.

“But it takes time. We need to develop those technologies, and then bring them to commercial scale,” says Good.

A May report funded by the Nuclear Innovation Alliance on the NRC licensing process states that the agency’s current royalties cost recovery model creates additional barriers to advanced nuclear innovation through costly application fees. Insisted that there was a possibility.

According to the report, advanced reactor developers tend to be small businesses and are affected by the high upfront costs of regulatory considerations.

However, utilities are also involved in this area.In October, the Department of Energy awarded X-energy as part of an advanced reactor demonstration program that would provide initial funding for the design of two next-generation nuclear technologies. As a utility partner of X-energy, Energy Northwest assists in licensing these designs and owns and operates the plant if the designs are determined to be feasible.

Brad Sawatzke, CEO of Energy Northwest, said: At the NEI Panel:

