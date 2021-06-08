Apple’s Xcode Cloud CI / CD system helps developers build and test their apps





Apple has announced a new continuous integration / delivery (CI / CD) system called Xcode Cloud. This allows developers to automatically create, test, and deploy apps from the cloud for all Apple devices.

Continuous integration for beginners allows multiple developers to frequently push small changes to the shared code repository and test for flaws. On a continuous deployment, on the other hand, we are interested in releasing quality-checked code to the final product in small batches. The CI / CD approach allows developers to ship code faster, find problems more easily, fix them, and work together more effectively.

In the cloud

Apple first introduced the Xcode Integrated Development Environment (IDE) for developers in 2003, allowing developers to create applications for Mac computers. Since then, Apple has expanded into all types of devices, from smartphones and tablets to watches and TV players, helping developers write code for all types of Apple products and design user interfaces. The range of is also expanding.

Xcode Cloud demonstrates a remarkable evolution of the Apples IDE as it leverages the power of the cloud (that is, remote servers) to free developers’ local machines for other resource-intensive tasks. It also supports parallel testing, allowing developers to use simulations to test software bugs in a variety of device configurations.

Xcode Cloud works well with TestFlight (now extended to Mac beyond mobile apps) to allow up to 100 Quality Assurance (QA) teams to install new builds and start the testing process. Is noteworthy. It also supports up to 10,000 invited external testers who can help test new features and identify real bugs.

Xcode Cloud follows a notable trend of developer tools moving towards the cloud, and last year GitHub brought an IDE to the browser via Codespaces, bringing a myriad of tools to the market, including GitPod, CodeSandbox, Replit, and CoScreen. We have invested heavily in cloud developer tools. Over the last few years.

Xcode Cloud is now available to developers as part of the limited beta version of Xcode 13.

