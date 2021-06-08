Ohio sues Google, arguing that tech giants should be regulated as a utility





Ohio filed a proceeding against Google on Tuesday, arguing that tech giants should be regulated as a utility because of their “discriminatory and anti-competitive” practices.

A civil lawsuit filed by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost in the Delaware County Common Prie Court calls for Google to be declared a “general carrier” rather than seeking monetary damages. Public Utility Commission.

Google will take advantage of Internet search to guide Ohio people to discriminatory and anti-competitive Google’s own products, Yost said in a prepared statement.

When you own a railroad, power company, or cell phone tower, you need to treat everyone the same and give everyone access. “

Google Store in New York, May 28, 2021. Victor J. Blue / Bloomberg via Getty Images files

In a civil lawsuit, Yost said he was concerned about Google’s ability to create “click-free searches”, which called users “YouTube, Google Flights, Google Maps, Google News, Google Shopping,” Means “query that directs to other Google platforms such as Google”. Travel. “

Google artificially prioritizes Google’s services and links more than it appears as a result of Google’s Internet search algorithms that are not programmed to prioritize Google’s mandatory products and services. There is no obligation. “

A Google representative based in Mountain View, California said the proceedings would not succeed.

Google Search is designed to provide people with the most relevant and useful results. “

“AG Yost’s proceedings worsen Google search results and make it harder for small businesses to connect directly with customers. Ohio wants the government to operate Google like a gas or power company. No. This case is unfounded in facts and law. We protect ourselves from it in court.

Danny Sevalos, a legal analyst at MSNBC, said Ohio’s ultimate goal is not to put Google under the direct authority of the Public Utility Commission, but to lay the foundation for tighter regulation.

He lists services provided by private companies such as cable TV, garbage transportation, airlines and casinos, but most of the time they are subject to rules and regulations beyond other businesses.

“If a company serves a significant portion of the masses and its fees, fees and operating methods are of public concern, it will be characterized as a utility and subject to increased government oversight,” Sevaros said. He said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos