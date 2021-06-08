NetApp provides an innovative, uncompromising, integrated hybrid cloud experience





NetApp, a global cloud-driven data-centric software company, announces new releases of ONTAP software that enhances on-premises and cloud data services and a range of portfolio updates that leverage ONTAP to provide a flexible foundation. did. It integrates data management across hybrid cloud, on-premises and cloud environments, simplifying the use and operation of hybrid cloud services. As the only provider of hybrid cloud solutions that offer native integration with the world’s leading public clouds, NetApp provides a new way to integrate management of on-premises and public cloud environments and use and operate data services. .. You can use the data you need anytime, anywhere.

Marketing Technology News: Avtex Wins 2021 Pandemic Tech Innovation Award

NetApp specializes in implementing hybrid cloud strategies and technologies that help businesses stay ahead of the curve at every stage of their digital transformation journey.

The latest enhancements to NetApp’s hybrid cloud portfolio and ONTAP data services include:

The Flexible Infrastructure of Hybrid Cloud Enterprises need to modernize their IT environment to enable hybrid cloud operations. NetApp is updating the underlying solutions to support them. FlexPod: NetApp and Cisco’s globally trusted next-generation converged infrastructure platform provides a better foundation for hybrid clouds to run and manage all the latest workloads. It has flexibility. New features include intelligent application placement between on-premises and the cloud, automated hybrid cloud data workflows, and the ability to use FlexPod as a fully managed cloud-like service. NetApp StorageGRID: The 11.5 release of NetApps’ highly scalable object store supports data encryption with external key management, provides compliance and ransomware protection with S3 object locks, and improves performance with intelligent load balancing. Let me do it. Simple integrated data management across a hybrid cloud environment Managing data and applications in a hybrid cloud environment can be very difficult. Enterprises need a simple, standardized approach. NetApp makes things simpler by centralizing data management across the hybrid cloud. NetApp Cloud Manager and enhanced multi-cloud management services automate ONTAP data services to simplify application migration, disaster recovery, data protection, governance, and compliance. In addition, NetApp Astra, an application-enabled data service for Kubernetes, allows customers to manage, protect, and migrate stateful applications on Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and now on-premises. Financial flexibility and operational simplification like the cloud Organizations have the same financial and operational resilience that can be obtained from the data center cloud, making workloads easy across hybrid and public cloud environments. We want the freedom to move and manage safely. With Equinix’s new NetApp Keystone Flex subscription, customers can deploy Keystone data services to the Equinix International Business Exchange (IBX) to access multiple clouds with low latency without having to move their data to the cloud. Equinix’s Keystone Flex subscriptions are uniquely offered by NetApp as a single subscription.

Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Gary Burtka, US Vice President of Operations at RTB House

Equinix’s NetApps Keystone Flex subscription offers unique flexible on-demand storage to replace traditional capital investment infrastructure investments, said Royce Thomas, senior vice president of strategic alliances and global account management at Equinix. I am. This offering allows global enterprises to host data adjacent to the cloud, leverage the Equinix fabric to connect to service providers, and leverage centralized hybrid cloud data management across all major public clouds.

Hybrid cloud strategies are essential to enable organizations to adapt to the growth and complexity of distributed data and applications, succeed in the face of uncertainty, and compete effectively in the digital economy. NetApp Services Business Unit. NetApp specializes in implementing hybrid cloud strategies and technologies that help businesses stay ahead of the curve at every stage of their digital transformation journey.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos