Cyclotron delivered to MSU helps treat cancer patients with Grand Rapids medical miles





Grand Rapids, Michigan Two million-dollar cyclotrons used to treat illness and other medical conditions were delivered from Sweden on Tuesday to the Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Building at Michigan State University in downtown Grand Rapids.

According to the university, the arrival of the GE PETtrace 890 cyclotron will make the building, which is scheduled to open later this year, the most modern and advanced dual cyclotron radiopharmaceutical in the world. It is used to provide treatment to cancer patients in Western Michigan and across the country.

“Today is a great day for us. We tried to bring together cutting-edge research and put it everywhere,” said Norman J. Beauchamp Jr., Executive Vice President of Health Sciences at MSU. It was the ability to help patients. By linking research to this building, the Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Building, we can make that dream come true.

Cyclotron is owned by MSU, but is primarily operated and used by BAMF Health, a healthcare technology company that uses molecular imaging and radiopharmaceuticals to treat diseases such as prostate and neuroendocrine cancers.

BAMF Health was started by Anthony Chan, a scientist who came to Grand Rapids in 2010 to create a molecular imaging program at the Van Andel Arena. With 40 employees, the company will headquarter in the Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Building.

He said the cyclotron produces radioactive isotopes used in medical imaging. His company needed them on-site because the radioisotopes decayed and could not be manufactured elsewhere and shipped to Michigan.

These machines here will make this state-of-the-art technology available to people in West Michigan, and people in the United States, Chan said.

MSU’s new $ 85 million medical innovation building was partially funded by a $ 19.5 million donation from Doug Meijer and the Meijer Foundation. This gift was designed to assist in the purchase of cyclotrons, building radiopharmaceuticals and other high-tech medical devices.

Doug Meijer participated in this project after traveling to Germany to receive treatment for prostate cancer about four years ago. His treatment included techniques similar to those pursued by BAMF Health and MSU in Grand Rapids.

Watching the cyclotron arrive on Tuesday morning, he remembered his trip to Germany and wondered how grateful he was for the financial means of traveling to Europe for treatment. He said the treatment only targets bad cells and is not like chemotherapy or radiation therapy that kills everything.

The more we think about it, the more we think, “It’s not right that only those who live in the best countries in the world and can afford to go to Germany for treatment can get treatment,” Meyer said.

This prompted Major to work with Chan to bring this technology to Grand Rapids.

Surprisingly, Meijer said the dream we were talking about at a German hotel or hospital was four years before the actual delivery of the cyclotron.

He said the technology would strengthen the reputation and capabilities of Grand Rapids along the Medical Mile.

It’s not a hospital, but it treats patients well, “he said, waving to a building with his name. It’s a research hospital. We will investigate. The lab I visited a few minutes ago is the only laboratory in the world that can work on developing tracers and new tracers for different types of cancer, including Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease. The possibilities that come from this building are endless.

