None of Fossil’s current smartwatches get big new Android Wear updates

This story was first published on June 7, 2021 at 3:26 am PDT 2021/06/07 5:05 2021/06/08 5:05 am PDT 2021/06/07.

Google’s announcement of the new Wear OS, built in partnership with Samsung, wasn’t as comprehensive as we wanted. We were able to get a glimpse of some new elements and apps, but it wasn’t clear if existing watches would receive the biggest updates to the platform. Fossil broke the silence about this. If you own one of those smartwatches, you won’t like the statement.

In an interview with CNET, company executives confirmed that the new update does not apply to Fossil’s existing smartwatches, including Fossil Gen 5 LTE, which was launched a few months ago. A clear reason for this. Is not shown, but the ironic assumption is that everything is to sell the next Fossil Gen 6.

Steve Prokup, Senior Vice President of Connected Devices, said:

Watchmakers are seeing new hardware running the updated Wear platform, featuring faster and more efficient processors, and offering LTE options in the more global market. It may also have advanced health features such as SP02 tracking that are lacking in current generation Fossil watches. With all upgrades, it’s safe to expect this watch to be on top of Android watches.

Hybrid smartwatches will also appear in conversations, but this is not the main focus as they are not as popular as regular smartwatches.

If Fossil can’t bring the new Wear OS to its current hardware, I’m not optimistic about other companies. It’s unclear if this is a business decision or a technical limitation, but I strongly hope it’s not the latter.

Statement from fossils

Fossil contacted us with a statement that Gen 5 and Gen 5E will receive new features in future updates without having to get a brand new version of Wear OS. Excerpts from some of the PR talks also seem to suggest that the inability to ship new operating systems to these watches may be a Google limitation rather than a decision made by Fossil. We need to wait for more information about this to be published.

At Fossil, our product and engineering teams continue to innovate in Gen 5 and Gen 5E smartwatches, resulting in new software features being released later this year and next year. As for the operating system, our policy is to leverage the integrated platform announced at I / O to maximize the innovation that Google enables for smartwatches of all generations. Future upgrade plans are still under development and will continue to be announced later this year.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos