Senate passes technology research bill to allow the United States to compete with China

President Joe Biden declares “America is back”, promotes a $ 2.3 trillion infrastructure package on Tuesday, visits Ford’s electric vehicle plant, and his plans tackle climate change Insisted on creating jobs and helping the United States lead the world. (May 18) AP Domestic

Washington A large-scale bill aimed at revitalizing America’s technological footprint against China passed the Senate on Tuesday and is now heading to the House of Representatives.

Called the Innovation and Competition Law, the law promises to strengthen America’s competitiveness by investing billions of dollars in scientific and technological innovations such as artificial intelligence, computer chips and robotics. It attracted bipartisan support.

After hours of behind-the-scenes negotiations a few weeks ago, a flood of last-minute amendments, and all-night negotiations, the Senate leaders were over 68 to 32 years old. Uncompromising and canned it until Congressman returned from the Memorial Day break.

Senate leader Chuck Schumer (DN.Y.) has called the bill one of the most important long-running bills that will have a significant impact on the US economy and employment.

“This is the biggest investment in scientific research and innovation for generations,” Schumer said. This will allow the United States to take the world’s leading path in future industries. “

In April, U.S. intelligence agencies saw China, the world’s second-largest economy, as an “unparalleled” security threat, competing for technological advantages around the world, while territorial regions. Warned of an increase in Beijing’s efforts to suppress its enemies and expand its military power.

Senate actions underscore a rare bipartisan agreement in Congress that the United States needs a more coherent strategy to respond to China’s rise as a world power.

The bill will increase US competitiveness, strengthen national security, and increase funding for research and technology manufacturing to grow the economy.

Senator Todd Young, co-author of the bill, said the bill was an “opportunity to attack the Chinese.”

Schumer said on Tuesday that he had already spoken to D-Calif’s Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and hoped to reach a compromise between the two houses to send to President Joe Biden.

I’m confident that we can have a really good product on the president’s desk, “Biden said.

What does the Senate bill do?

The law, led by Schumer and Young, will invest more than $ 200 billion in US scientific and technological innovation over the next five years.

Originally started as an endless frontier law, the bill was extended by Schumer in May and renamed the US Innovation and Competition Law. He joked on Tuesday that the name “Frontier” sounds like a “covered wagon” law.

The expanded bill will set up a new station for technology and innovation at the National Science Foundation, ensuring that $ 100 billion will be invested in the development of artificial intelligence, semiconductors, robotics, and high-performance computing.

Schumer said the United States allows it to “delay” its competitiveness compared to China, especially when it comes to innovation.

“We are too self-satisfied and the United States spends less than 1% of GDP on basic scientific research,” he said. “It’s the responsibility of the government, but it’s also the responsibility of the private sector. The world is so competitive and global competition is so fierce that companies feel they can’t invest so much in the kind of research that can be profitable. ”10 years later.”

The expanded legislation has provided $ 52 billion in assistance to semiconductor manufacturers that manufacture computer chips, which has been in short supply worldwide since last summer, and manufacturers and automobiles that use chips in automobiles, mobile phones and video game consoles. Affects the manufacturer.

According to a September 2020 report by the Semiconductor Industry Association, 75% of the world’s chips come from Asia.

“We’ve seen what happens when automakers and manufacturers rely solely on semiconductors manufactured abroad. COVID-19 exposes weaknesses in both the medical and manufacturing supply chains. “We did,” said Senator D-Mich Debbie Stavenau. Is a member of the Commission on Energy and Natural Resources at a recent press conference.

The bill will also impose $ 81 billion in parliamentary spending on the National Science Foundation’s budget between the 2022 and 2026 fiscal years, reforming the ongoing program and launching a new board of directors. We aim to invigorate innovation.

In addition, we will establish a technology hub where it did not previously exist.

Democrat Ro Khanna, a key sponsor of the House Endless Frontiers Actin, told USA TODAY that investing in technology education is the most important aspect of the bill, along with a “basic focus on applied science research.” He said it was one. “

“Supporting the geographical spread of innovation” “will bring about change,” Kanna said.

The bill has passed the Senate, but must dispute a similar bill in the House of Representatives, where the bill will be submitted next.

The House of Representatives has introduced another similar law. It is the NSF for the Future Act.

Both bills focus on expanding the NSF’s budget to boost American technological innovation, and also include a new directorate on science and engineering solutions.

Some have expressed concern that the Senate bill is focused on China, while others are seeking a bill focused on applied science by the New Technology Department.

The same bill must be passed in both houses before the president can sign it.

Congressman Eddie Bernice Johnson, Texas, chair of the House of Representatives Science, Space and Technology Committee, welcomed the NSF’s House bill as a “solution-driven approach.”

“I believe the competition and security threats from China are real, and the solution-driven approach adopted by the NSF for the Future Act is a win-win science and innovation strategy for the nation. It itself drives innovation, which in turn creates new industries and achieves a competitive advantage, “Johnson also said in a previous hearing on NSF law. ..

Okay. Congress should work to expand US microchip production. No. As part of the Endless Frontier Bill, we should not distribute $ 53 billion in corporate welfare to some of the country’s largest and most profitable businesses without any restrictions.

Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) May 24, 2021

Contribution: Deirdre Shesgreen

