Buried Features: macOS Monterey has more than just a keynote





Enlarged / promotional image for macOS Monterey.

As always, the Worldwide Developers Conference keynote featured Apple’s 90-minute presentation on what the company considers to be the greatest feature of the new operating system. However, Apple doesn’t cover all the changes that come to the Mac.

I wasn’t very fanfare yesterday, but I’ve covered some interesting or exciting changes for macOS or iOS users. This is not a complete list of changes. Fortunately, if you need it, Apple’s website has an “All New Features” page for macOS.

That said, here are some of the changes we thought were worth revealing as WWDC progressed.

macOS Monterey device compatibility

For many, this is the most important question: Which Macs does macOS Monterey support? Will I be left behind if I have an older Mac?

Apple is known to provide security update support for older versions of operating systems without the need for users to upgrade. That said, the list of supported devices is a bit shorter than last year’s list of Big Sur, so some Mac users will find that their Mac isn’t really supported.

The Macs supported by macOS Monterey are:

MacBook (Early 2016 or later) MacBook Air (Early 2015 or later) MacBook Pro (Early 2015 or later) iMac (Late 2015 or later) iMac Pro (2017 or later) Mac mini (Late 2014 or later) Mac Pro (Late 2013 or later)

These are Macs supported by Big Sur that cannot be upgraded to Monterey.

MacBook (2015) MacBook Air (2013-2014) MacBook Pro (Late 2013-2014) iMac (2014) Hello Screensaver and Desktop Wallpaper

First, I saw a new interpretation of the classic “Hello” Mac with a color sync screensaver that shipped pre-installed on the new 24-inch iMac model. We have found that all Macs running Monterey have access to the “Hello” screensaver and “Hello” desktop wallpaper. Screen savers and wallpapers mimic the handwritten presentations found in classic Mac ads and presentations.

Copy files in Finder

Monterey has many improvements to the Finder, including new folders for collaboration through iCloud shared files and documents, the ability to access shortcuts from within the Finder, and automatic window resizing when moving the Finder between different sized displays. Brought.

Advertising

But we wanted to emphasize one small change in quality of life. At the very least, it claims to be useful for the tasks you’re always doing in the Finder: copying files. After copying the file, the “New Pie ​​Chart Progress Window” is displayed. Apple claims that this gives a more accurate picture of how long it takes to copy files. In addition, you can stop a large number of copy actions and resume them later.

Low power mode

For some time, the iPhone had a “low power mode”. This is a control center toggle to change display brightness, UI animations, and much more to extend battery life when needed. Multiple airport travel days for marathons where access to the power jack is not guaranteed.

Currently, the Mac is also in low power mode. According to Apple, this toggle reduces system clock speed and display brightness to extend battery life.

Erase all content and settings

Macs have long supported multiple user profiles, and it has always been possible to wipe and reinstall the Mac to erase all existing personal settings and files for new users. But starting with Monterey, there is another option previously seen on iOS and iPadOS devices: Erase all content and settings.

This option in System Preferences allows you to erase all data and apps associated with your users from your Mac without having to reinstall the operating system. “On Mac systems with Apple Silicon or T2 chips, storage is always encrypted, so discarding the encryption key will quickly and securely” erase “the system,” Apple’s macOS page said. It is listed.

ICloud password on Mac and Windows

This is a big problem if you’re using iCloud Keychain but aren’t happy with its platform support limitations or the weirdness currently buried in macOS.

Passwords have been moved to the new “Passwords” section of System Preferences, similar to those found on the top-level Settings app page for iOS and iPadOS. You can also import passwords from other password managers and export iCloud passwords for use by other managers.

Even better for users with multiple desktop operating systems, a new app called iCloud Passwords will allow you to manage your iCloud passwords on your Windows PC. It’s included in iCloud for Windows. Apple has also introduced the iCloud Passwords extension for Microsoft’s Edge browser.

Automatic HTTPS in Safari

According to Apple’s documentation on newer versions of macOS (and iOS), Safari now “automatically upgrades sites that are known to support HTTPS from insecure HTTP.”

