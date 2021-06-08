The Ohio Attorney General wants to declare Google as a utility.





Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a proceeding on Tuesday calling for a novel effort to declare Google a utility and subject to government regulation.

The proceeding, filed in a court in Delaware County, Ohio, uses Google over 100 years ago by applying the legal designations historically used for railroads, power, and telephones to search engines. I’m trying to regulate.

When you own a railroad, power company, or cell phone tower, you need to treat everyone the same and make it accessible to everyone, Republican Yost said in a statement. He added that Ohio was the first state to file such a proceeding against Google.

If Google is declared as a so-called general carrier like a utility company, you will not be able to prioritize your products, services, and websites in search results.

Google said it doesn’t have any of the attributes of a common carrier that normally uses public assets such as right of way to provide standardized services for a fee.

A Google spokeswoman, Jos Castaeda, said in a statement that the proceedings would worsen Google’s search results and make it harder for small businesses to connect directly with their customers. Ohio people don’t want the government to run Google like a gas or power company. The proceedings are unfounded in fact or law and are well defended in court.

The Ohio proceedings are continuous, but the government has a long history of controlling certain types of businesses, said Andrew Schwartzman, a senior researcher at the Benton Broadband and Society nonprofit organization. Consider the Canterbury story. Travelers needed a place to stay and eat when walking the long way, and the innkeeper was not allowed to refuse accommodation or strip them off, he said. ..

After a series of federal proceedings filed against Google last year, the Ohio proceedings are part of the following state proceedings aimed at regulating and reducing the power of Big Tech. Also on Tuesday, the Colorado State Capitol passed a data privacy law that allows consumers to opt out of data collection.

On Monday, the New York Senate passed an antitrust law that makes it easier for plaintiffs to sue plaintiffs for abuse of power. After years of failure to enact technology legislation in Congress, states are beginning to fill the regulatory gap.

Ohio is also one of 38 states in which Google is a monopoly and filed antitrust proceedings in December for using its dominant position in Internet search to squeeze out small rivals.

