Startek Wins Stevie® Award for Innovation in Digital and Cloud Platforms





Greenwood Village, Colorado & Mumbai, India-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Startech (NYSE: SRT), a global provider of customer experience management solutions, has won the Silver Stevie Awards for Innovation in the Technology Industry. Was awarded. The 8th Asia Pacific Awards. This assessment is presented to Startek for the successful implementation of a highly secure, digitally compliant, agile and flexible campus on top of the cloud model Startek Cloud.

The Asia Pacific Stevie Awards are the only business awards program to recognize workplace innovation in all 29 countries in the Asia Pacific region. The Stevie Awards are widely recognized as the best business awards in the world and recognize their achievements in international business awards for 19 years.

“As part of our global strategy accelerated by the digital shift, we continue to focus on providing CX solutions that can drive agility with built-in adaptability,” said Startek Executive Chairman and Global CEO. One Aparup Sengupta says. The cloud framework digitizes employees with advanced AI and intelligent automation capabilities. Startek Cloud provides seamless customer engagement, facilitates contextual conversations, delivers faster results, and costs. Virtually enhance CX specialists to engage customers across multiple channels while reducing. Customer experience “.

Startek has adopted a digital and high-tech platform for its employees around the world. This is a rapid transition from an onsite campus to a flexible campus within a cloud framework. Startek Cloud helped quickly activate more telecommuting (WFH) delivery models for most customer experience programs in 13 regions. Startek’s cloud model addresses unprecedented situations with rich security features such as digital integration, built-in AI and RPA capabilities, and an omni-channel platform.

“The 8th Asia Pacific Stevie Awards attracted many notable candidates,” said Maggie Gallagher, Chairman of the Stevie Awards. “This year’s award-winning organization demonstrates its continued innovation and success despite the COVID-19 pandemic and celebrates its patience and creativity. At the virtual awards ceremony, this year’s winners I look forward to celebrating a lot. On July 14, 2021. ”

About Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are awarded in eight programs: Asia Pacific Stevie Awards, Germany Stevie Awards, Middle East and North Africa Stevie Awards, American Business Awards, International Business Awards, Stevie Awards of Great Employer, and Stevie Awards. Woman in Business, Stevie Awards Sales & Customer Service. The Stevie Awards Competition receives more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 countries. Honoring organizations of all kinds and sizes and the people behind them, Stevie recognizes outstanding achievements in the workplace around the world. For more information on Stevie Awards, please visit http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About Star Tech

Startek is a global provider of technology-driven business process management solutions. The company provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation and technology services to the world’s leading brands. Startek is committed to impacting our clients’ business outcomes by focusing on improving the customer experience and enabling digital and AI across all touchpoints and channels. Startek has more than 40,000 CX experts on 46 delivery campuses in 13 countries. The company serves more than 250 clients in a wide range of industries including banking and financial services, insurance, technology, telecom, healthcare, travel & hospitality, e-commerce, consumer goods, retail, energy & utilities. For more information on Starteks’ global solution, please visit www.startek.com.

