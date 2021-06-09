2022 BMW 4 Series Grand Coupe First Look Review: 4 Door 4





With all BMW variations with a plus-sized grille, the brand seems to claim that its new styling direction is not a temporary anomaly. The 2022 BMW 4 Series remains the new course set by the expected two-door four-series siblings. After all, the hatchback is most notable for the difference between the sides and the back, not the face. Otherwise, the 4 Series Gran Coupe is much like the Coupe and Convertible siblings in terms of overall size, powertrain options, and features.

This time, the second generation of the 4 Series Gran Coupe, the specifications are difficult to understand at a glance. The car in front looked pretty sedan-like to the unfamiliar, without opening the power rear hatch. This will change in 2022.

The distinctive styling of the 4 Series Gran Coupe is most apparent when compared to the profile of the 3 Series sedan. The roofline arc to the chunky rear deck has a more crossover-like design and proportions, with more X4s than the more traditional 3 Series. The greenhouse is much lower than 3 and does not appear to be upright. And the garnish on the fender and the crease at the bottom of the door are very different. It has a bold and assertive look, with a few modern corners and is visually more closely linked to the 4 Series Coupe.

Mechanically, the Gran Coupe is essentially a twin of the two-door 4-series model. Returning for the mission is the 430i 2.0-liter Turbo I-4, suitable for 255 hp and 295 lb-ft torque. The M440i features a healthy 382 hp and 369 lb-ft turbocharged I-6. The M440i also features a 40 volt mild hybrid system consisting of a starter generator unit that provides up to 11 hp of additional assistance.

Both engines are backed up by an 8-speed automatic transmission. The M440i will be available in BMW’s xDrive all-wheel drive setting, and the 430i will be available as a rear-wheel drive model. BMW plans to offer the 430i with AWD and the M440i with RWD in the near future.

BMW’s Adaptive M suspension option is available in both versions of the 4 Series Gran Coupe at launch, with all models featuring road leveling of the rear suspension. The branded Torque Vectoring M Sport Differential is standard on the M440i and optional on the 430i as part of a dynamic handling package that adds a variety of M Sport bits and 19-inch wheels and tires. The M440i is also equipped with a number of M Sport bits (brake, sports suspension, M steering wheel, 18 inch M wheel).

A range of driving assistance features such as lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, automatic high beam headlights, low speed automatic front braking and forward collision warning system with pedestrian detection are also standard equipment. Optional adaptive cruise control, lane centralization, front cross-traffic alerts, automatic parking assistance and surround view cameras are available.

Infotainment obligations are handled by iDrive 7 and a 12.3-inch screen is used instead of the traditional instrument cluster. The Gran Coupe comes standard with a digital cluster, which sets it apart from the 4 Series Coupe offered as an option for the 2021 model.

Prices start at $ 45,795 for the 430i Gran Coupe and $ 58,995 for the M440i xDrive Gran Coupe. Look for these two Lakeish hatchbacks that will hit the dealer in August.

