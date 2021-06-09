Ohio proceedings want Google to be subject to government regulation National





(Center Square) Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said he wants Google to be designated as a utility rather than a public company, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday, providing search results to Ohio citizens. I want to regulate the way.

Yost called the proceedings groundbreaking, saying Google was discriminatory and anti-competitive. He filed a proceeding in Delaware County Court, stating that Ohio was the first state to file such a proceeding.

Google is taking advantage of Internet search to guide Ohio people to discriminatory and anti-competitive Google’s own products, Joest said. If you own a railroad, power company, or cell phone tower, you need to treat everyone the same and give everyone access.

In the Yosts proceedings, Google has been declared a carrier or utility and wants to be regulated by the government. The California-based company also argues that it is obliged to provide sources or competitors with the same rights as its own and should not prioritize the placement of its products, services and websites in search results. ing.

Yost said he wants to extend these equal rights to advertising, enhancements, knowledge boxes, integrated professional search, direct answers, and more.

The proceedings do not seek financial damages.

Yost argues that Google is hurting Ohio people by not providing all the information to the users they search for to make the best decisions. Taking flight search as an example, he said that if Google returns its own search results and directs someone to Google Flights, that person will not see offers from competitors such as Orbitz and Travelocity.

Google Search is designed to provide users with the most relevant and useful results. The AG Yosts proceedings will worsen Google search results and make it harder for small businesses to connect directly with customers, “Google said in a statement to The Center Square. And don’t want to run like a power company. The proceedings are unfounded in facts and law and are well defended in court.

This is the second proceeding that Yost has filed against Google in the past few months. He joined 37 other Attorney Generals in December, claiming that the company violated Sherman Act. The Sherman Act was enacted to prevent corporate groups from colluding to form monopolies to reduce economic competition.

