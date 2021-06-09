Senator Kuhn invests in U.S. innovation to help the U.S. pass a bipartisan bill that will allow it to compete with China





June 8, 2021

U.S. innovation and competition law includes several initiatives by Senator Coons, including the creation of a regional technology hub and the establishment of a non-profit foundation to promote stronger partnerships between the Department of Energy and the private sector. It is.

US Senator Chris Coons (Democrat-Delaware), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, issued the following statement on US innovation and competition law: The bill passed the Senate today with a 68-32 vote.

Today, the Senate has taken an unprecedented bipartisan step to enable the United States to lead the world in future industries and effectively compete with China from a strong standpoint. Senator Koons is proud to work with Republicans and Democrats to work on the bill.

We are pleased that the law includes important economic, climate and foreign policy initiatives that Ive has been working on in the Senate, and with the Private Sector and the Department of State to support the formation of the Indo-Pacific strategy. Approve a large amount of new funding to USAID. I look forward to working with the Biden administration to enact this ambitious law that will strengthen the United States in its home country and maintain US leadership on the world stage.

Senator Coons is pleased that US innovation and competition law includes:

Partnership Law for Energy Security and Innovation [coons.senate.gov], Sens. Coons, Graham (RS.C.), Lujn (DN.M.) Established US Department of Energy (DOE) Nonprofit Foundation to Guide Private Sector Investment to Support DOE’s Mission To do. Accelerate the commercialization of innovative technologies in the energy sector such as next-generation batteries, low-carbon fuels and advanced materials. The bill was included as a Republican amendment by Senator Barasso (Republican-Wyoming) and Collins (Republican-Maine) who passed the Senate 83-14.Significant increase in basic science and high-tech R & D and impetus to create new technology hubs nationwide, as Senator Coons Innovation Center Acceleration Law demands [coons.senate.gov]A $ 1.2 billion expansion of the Manufacturing USA program to leverage private sector investment to develop new manufacturing technologies and train advanced manufacturing workers.Establishing a supply chain readiness and resilience program in the Department of Commerce required by the Senate Koons National Manufacturing Security Act [coons.senate.gov]Mobilize all US Government diplomatic, development, security, and economic tools for an Indo-Pacific strategy that allows it to compete with China from a strong standpoint. USAID for this important purpose. Investing in US diplomatic and development tools. The bill invests in allies and partners through a sound regional strategy. It also invests in the value that the United States shares with countries around the world by protecting the democracy of Taiwan, Hong Kong and the new ji. Foreign countries expand and strengthen secure Internet access and digital infrastructure in emerging markets, protect technology assets, adopt policies that promote an open model of Internet governance, and promote US information, telecommunications, and technology exports Build your cybersecurity capabilities by providing digital connectivity and cybersecurity partnership-approved products and services to help you. The United States declares that leadership must be reaffirmed at an international standards-setting body that sets norms and rules for governance of digital technology, USTR negotiates a digital trade agreement with the EU, a member of the Five Eyes Information Sharing Alliance Declaration that it should be. Japan and Taiwan should lead the United States’ global efforts to ensure freedom of information in the digital age, and the United States’ global efforts to ensure that technological development does not threaten democratic governance. Should be convened. Parliamentary-approved provisions for strengthening the sustainability of the Harry S. Truman Foundation and the James Madison Memorial Fellowship Foundation. Each of these programs helps the most promising emerging public leaders receive more education and provides excellent citizens, history and government teachers with the opportunity to further improve their constitutional education. In doing so, the program plays an important role in preparing future generations to strengthen our civic system.

