Here’s what you need to know about Fortnite’s new UFO-themed season:





Several sci-fi franchises will unite in Fortnite’s new season to repel the alien invasion.

Superman is the starring character in Chapter 2, Season 7, which debuted on Tuesday (June 8th). However, because the iconic battle pass leveling system includes Balkan salutes, space-themed assists can also be obtained from a customizable alien named Chimera and perhaps a “Star Trek” character. ..

With a Battle Pass, you must purchase a Fortnite monthly subscription for $ 11.99 or buy the pass directly in the game currency called V-bucks. (1,000 V-bucks costs $ 9.99 and the season costs 950 V-bucks.)

A big change is happening in the new season. We’re not just talking about the sudden jump from the “Jurassic Park” style prehistoric season to the battle of future aliens. We take a quick look at the season first. , I saw a lot of fun things with the theme of space.

The level 1 to 100 battle pass system has been deprecated. Instead, as you progress, you can receive 5 “Battlestars” per level and spend on the specific rewards you need. (Previous Battle Passes forced all players to receive rewards in a certain order.) However, on the second and subsequent pages of rewards, you can only receive them after pre-purchasing everything on the page. You will see some skins you can do. A “Sunny” character wearing a T-shirt that says “I don’t believe in humans.”

Other favorite space-themed rewards include a flying saucer glider, a “kidnapping” and black hole-themed “reversing” contrail, and a character with a “Get out of here” sign on an alien. Includes a loading screen that makes it look like an alien is looking at something delicious “Alie-Yum” emotes. The “thawed” emotes are also pretty cool alien trope.

Aliens invade Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 7. (Image credit: Epic Games)

The map also includes some new areas. “Corny Conflicts” is a new zone on the map where crop circles used to be, and appears to be the center for fighting alien conflicts, but more details should be revealed as the season progresses.

Also look for “Believer Beach,” which appears to have a party zone full of alien-themed floats and graffiti. So, when I touched down, I received a reward for the game “Take Me To Your Leader”. Shortly thereafter, we experienced a “kidnapping,” where an alien ship picked us up, trapped us, flew in the air, and deposited us perhaps a mile away on the map.

The map also shows the mothership hovering over what was once a spire, as well as the alien conflict hot zones (marked in purple) at Pleasant Park and Dirty Dock. When you land in the zone marked purple, be aware of the futuristic agent set called “IO”. This shoots you the moment they see you. Also, be aware of the inevitable flying saucer.

Also, you can see a lot of weird purple flowers around the map with the aliens, but for now they just make strange noises as they walk. Run around avoiding UFOs (Unidentified Flying Objects) and other players to pick up alien artifacts from the entire island or from the Cosmic Chest, an upgrade from the previous season. Consuming artifacts allows you to request styles such as customizable Kymera outfits.

Players can hack and steer flying saucers. This is a significant improvement over some of the planes we’ve seen in the past. There seems to be a railgun-like weapon that penetrates structures. This can be useful in situations where you are facing several enemy players when the storm hits. As with last season, you can complete the quest or receive the bar from the new payphones added in Season 7. Submit the bar to upgrade your weapons and receive other perks.

I’ve found something that looks like a scanning device, perhaps another reference to “Star Trek”, and material that allows players to create old weapons that were previously removed from previous seasons. Fortnite promotes other “new tech weapons” such as pulse rifles, vaporizer ray guns, and rail guns that shoot down flying saucers.

See Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 7 Flying Saucer. (Image courtesy of Epic Games)

Log in to play a cutscene showing a giant “Independence Day” style ship descending onto the island after a series of mysterious islanders disappearing. It seems that one of the locations last season, Spire, was destroyed after the UFO sucked up a zero-point energy source that seems to be the real center of Fortnite.

Fortnite’s Twitter feed season trailer shows a flock of UFOs aboard a smooth circular boat descending on Fortnite Island. Fortunately, our old friend Agent Jones is there with many characters, including his former boss Dr. Sloan and, strangely, Instagram influencer Guggimon, who has over a million followers. I’m in.

“We are now on the verge of a war with an incomprehensible enemy. We are facing impossible possibilities,” Sloan said in the trailer. “But we have something they don’t have, that’s why we fight,” she adds.

As Superman appears on the screen and begins to fly, Sloan continues, “Whether you are always here or a visitor from another star, this island is ours and they want. If it’s a war, we give them it. “

As the season progresses, the fun of aliens will increase.

