Google Doodle spotlights the iconic child actor Shirley Temple





Google

Shirley Temple has become one of the most popular child actors of all time in singing and dancing, raising the spirit of millions of Americans suffering financial difficulties during the Great Depression. She was still a kid, but before becoming a diplomat, she was at the top of the box office for several years in the mid-1930s.

Google celebrated the iconic child star with an animated Doodle on Wednesday. This is to commemorate the 2015 date when the History Museum in her hometown of Santa Monica, California, opened the Love Shirley Temple, a special exhibition featuring her rare collection of souvenirs.

Get the latest information

Get the latest technical articles on weekday CNET Daily News.

Born in 1928, Temple was encouraged by his mother to dance, sing and act at an early age. She began her dance training at the age of three and gained international fame for her performance at Bright Eyes two years later. The movie sings the upcoming hit On the Good Ship Lollipop.

Shirley Temple around 1935.

Getty Images

The hollow curly moped was usually cast as a hilarious it girl in a musical comedy drama specially written for her. Recognizing her popularity, Hollywood won the Miniature Honorary Academy Award when Temple was six years old.

She made more than 40 films, most of them singing and tap dancing with various famous partners before she was 12 years old. Her most successful partnership was with Bill “Bojangles” Robinson, a 50-year-old black entertainer. Together, they produced four films, including the 1935 Civil War saga “The Littlest Rebel” and the 1935 “The Little Colonel.”

She continued to make films until her late teens, including Kiss and Tell in 1945 and Bobby Soxer in 1947. However, her success as a child actor did not continue as she grew up to be a young adult. The film audience became reluctant to accept her in a more mature role and retired from business at the age of 22.

After marrying businessman Charles Black in 1950, she was once again in the spotlight and became a prominent Republican fundraiser after taking the new name Shirley Temple Black. Interest was ignited when her husband returned to the army during the Korean War and worked as an intelligence officer in Washington.

After failing in the 1967 parliamentary elections, Temple was appointed to the United Nations by President Richard Nixon two years later. She was the US Ambassador to Ghana, the Chairman of President Gerald Ford, and the Czechoslovak Ambassador to President George HW Bush.

Temple has received numerous awards and honors for her service in government and entertainment, including the Kennedy Center Honor and the Screen Actors Guild of America Lifetime Achievement Award.

Temple died in 2014 at the age of 85.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos