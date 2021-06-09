McKinneys Innovation Fund Enters Education-related Technology Startups





The Innovation Fund, used to attract technology startups to McKinney, is attracting educational platforms that digitally connect parents with educators and learning resources.

The Language Learning Market will create 17 new jobs over the next three years, with an average starting salary of $ 100,000. The company will use a grant from the Urban Economic Development Corporation to expand the headquarters of Millhouse McKinney, a non-profit organization that aims to improve opportunities for female business owners.

Founded this year by CEO Alison Monroe, this digital platform connects buyers and sellers in 7,000 languages ​​and dialects, making it easier for parents to find content for their children. Monroe said her technology empowers micro-level entrepreneurs to reach customers around the world.

In a statement, Monroe said the Global Education Industry Innovation Center is the only one in the world to provide entrepreneurs and businesses with the opportunity to monetize their products while helping parents find high-quality language learning content. It states that it is a one-stop shop.

The company consists of three platforms. One is an online marketplace for buying and selling education resources, one is an industry directory for education businesses and schools, and a global media network that specializes in education for everyone. We have offices in Mexico, Jordan and India.

Danny Chavez, senior vice president of McKinney Economic Development Corp, said the fund is looking forward to supporting start-ups founded by women like Monrose.

In a statement, Chavez looks forward to expanding the language learning market as the education industry undergoes rapid changes due to pandemics.

The fund has brought several new jobs and startups to McKinney since 2020.

In the past two weeks, the fund has announced that it will relocate its new headquarters for early-stage artificial intelligence company Aiotics and its headquarters for robot technology company Robin Autopilot USA from Irving. CourMed, MyTelemedicine, and LocuMatch also recently opened their headquarters in the city.

The city is looking for software, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, fintech, cybersecurity, gaming, data analytics and renewable energy companies.

