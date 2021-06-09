car SS Color Nexus Trial Version: Action Anime Appetizer





The hype continues, centered on Scarlet Nexus, a new action RPG by Code Vein and the developers of the Tales of series. Set in cyberpunk dystopia, Scarlet Nexus promises kinetic combat, psychic powers, and a profound story-driving experience. I had previewed the Scarlet Nexus before, so when the demo was released on the Xbox Series X, of course, I went back to the game to see the final impression prior to the June 25 release, and on next-generation hardware. I wanted to see how it works. ..

Optimized for Xbox

The demo gives you control over OSF’s new hires Sumeragi Yuito and Kasane Randall. You can choose who to play at the beginning of the game. The early parts of the game are similar to both characters, but there are variations in the fighting styles of Yuito and Kasane to distinguish them. However, both have a talent for telepathy and use it in combat. You can throw debris at the enemy. Combat is fast and the game is inspired by action games like NieR: Automata.

When you start using the power of your teammates, the battle begins to get really interesting. With SAS, or the Struggle Arms system, you can use the power of your party in combat. In some cases, party members may use their own power to dive into the finish move. Some are aimed at attacks, such as pyrokinesis, while others are useful for navigating the world, such as teleportation. It has a fair amount of power, has a wide variety of offensive and defensive uses, and is always available.

Not surprisingly, the game runs as smooth as butter on the Xbox Series X and runs at full 4K at 60 FPS. The development team has optimized both the series X and Xbox One X versions of the game for 4K, but the Xbox One X version runs at 30 FPS. However, no matter what system you play on, the animated visuals of the game look great in both motion and cutscenes.

The last time I saw Scarlet Nexus, the audio was all in Japanese, but in the demo and final game you have the option to choose your favorite audio. The judges thought that Kasane’s voice was okay so far, but I’m still not convinced by Yuito’s voice. When I watch anime, I still prefer sub to dub, but I can’t deny the quality of dub these days, so I’ll hold the decision until the final battle.

The demo only previews the two short sections of the first section of the campaign, but when you complete the demo you will be provided with unique cosmetics for each protagonist, but you will not be able to transfer your save data to the final game. However, Smart Delivery allows you to upgrade your Xbox One version of your game to the Xbox Series X and S versions.

What are your thoughts on the demo?

The Scarlet Nexus demo is now available for download, so feel free to give it a try and let us know what you think. Personally, I’m really looking forward to this game. Xbox’s RPG products have grown exponentially over the years, and Scarlet Nexus has the potential to be one of the best JRPGs on the Xbox. For more information on Scarlet Nexus, check out an interview with producer Keita Iizuka and game director Kenji Anabuki.

