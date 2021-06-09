UH Innovation Goes Beyond 2021 Goals and Shares New Strategies with BOR





Cardiopulmonary wireless stethoscope and supercooling technology for fresh foods and biomaterials. These are two of the dozens of US-approved University of Hawaii projects. It has been patented in the last 7 years.

Since 2014, UH’s projects have obtained more than 45 US patents, 350 inventions have been disclosed, and more than $ 1.5 million in royalty income. With two months remaining until fiscal year 2021, UH has already processed 63 disclosed inventions (48 goals), 7 US patents (5 goals), and 151 active license / option contracts. We have achieved goals such as (144 goals). Received $ 265,000 in royalty income (target is $ 250,000).

Steve Auerbach

These are some of UH’s findings, with Steve Auerbach, Interim Director of the UH Innovation and Commercialization Office (OIC), attending the UH Research Innovation Committee at a virtual conference held on June 3.

“UH is in an important position to drive economic development and diversify the Hawaiian economy through the talent of students, faculty and staff,” Auerbach said. “Innovation and entrepreneurship will play an important role in rebuilding the world after COVID-19.”

New playbook

OIC’s mission is to bridge connections and build partnerships between UHs, communities and the world. Strategically advance discovery. It encourages innovators and entrepreneurs to create new opportunities in Hawaii. Auerbach shared with the Regents Commission a new office strategy based on collaborative partnerships with industry, government and the community.

Auerbach also features more than 12 external industry partners such as Hawaii Tech Bridge, Hawaii Technology Development Corporation, National Security Innovation Network, and several internal partners such as the Pacific Asia Entrepreneurship Center and the Mnoa Innovation Center. Shared the innovation ecosystem of. ..

Recent successes include securing a $ 2.7 million grant to grow UH’s entrepreneurship, a workforce development program, and the development of a new partnership with the National Security Innovation Network.

“We invite students, faculty and staff from all 10 campuses to one of our programs,” says Auerbach. “If you have an idea, you can grow it and make a positive impact on the world.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos