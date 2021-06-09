It’s time to bring technological innovation to wildfires





Satellites can quickly detect and monitor wildfires from space, like this 2017 fire in Ventura, California.

NASA Earth Observatory / Joshua Stevens

Record fires over the last decade indicate that the western United States has entered a new era of huge fires.

Fire itself is not a problem that has been characteristic of western North America for thousands of years. The problem is when a fire caused by arid and overgrown forests grows into huge flames, moves fast, fills the sky with smoke, and threatens homes and cities.

These are fires like the 2018 campfire that destroyed Paradise, California and killed 85 people. At one point, there was a fire equivalent to one soccer field per second. They were large-scale fires like California and Colorado in 2020, destroying thousands of homes, killing thousands of people prematurely, and producing large amounts of smoke that contributed to climate change. I was allowed to.

Three things in particular increase the likelihood of a major fire. Warm and dry conditions turn trees, shrubs and grass into dry fuel. Suppressing almost every fire over a century has resulted in more fuel burning. And cities and homes that invade the wilderness endanger more people and introduce sources of ignition.

Before this year, almost the entire western United States was hit by a drought and the dangerous fire season came again, my colleagues and I joined some of the top innovators in firefighting technology with fire managers, politicians, and scholars. I brainstormed the solution at the Caltech Keck Space Research Institute. This group included representatives from major data providers such as Google and Planet. Fire tracking companies like Fireball. Creator of wildfire analysis systems such as TecnosylvaandIntterra. And satellite projects like CanadasWildFireSatandFireSat. NOAA smoke hazard mapping is also included. National Meteorological Service; US Fire Manager Fire Services and CalFire; etc.

These technology and fire experts have put together four key recommendations for managing megafire threats. We started with better coordination and utilization of technology to detect and track critical fires.

1) Better, more accessible firefighting technology

Currently, there are technologies that can detect a fire within 5 minutes of the outbreak. For example, the Australia-based Fireball Internationals satellite detected the 2019 Kincade Fire in the Wine Country of California 66 seconds after its launch, with the ALERT Wildfire System, a network of cameras and sensors coordinated by three universities3. A fire was confirmed within minutes.

NASA satellites and high-altitude aircraft can monitor the thermal characteristics of fires and measure the amount of fuel available.

The National Interagency Fire Center coordinates drones that collect more infrared fire data and near-ground images. CALFIRE-TecnosylvaWildfire Analyst Enterprise integrates data from these sources, sensitive sources, and GPS of ground firefighters to create simulations for real-time decision making.

However, not everyone has easy access to that data. With free and accurate data on where and how fires are moving using a single data clearinghouse, local governments and businesses can better help with evacuation plans and minimize fire damage. You can tailor the technology to your local needs, such as good parcels.

Investing in more satellite coverage and other sensors will also improve detection and tracking. The forefront of science and technology is to improve the accuracy and use of this information to identify high-risk fires and direct resources, rather than quelling all fires.

2) Coordination and data sharing for everyone

To detect and track significant fires, the United States will benefit from a single vision across the federal agency and an authoritative agency with a clear responsibility to coordinate research-to-operational efforts. Outside the Satellite Coordinating Committee, institutions generally focus on their own research interests that may not be in line with informed decision-making.

National strategy allows governments to invest in research that brings together many institutions involved in research, planning, and response. The Ministry of Agriculture and Interior, NASA, the US Geological Survey, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the National Institute of Standards and Technology, the National Institutes of Health, the Department of Defense, and the Space Development Agency are involved in the research. This can be useful for fire management efforts.

Wildfire seen from the International Space Station. NASA

With better coordination, research informs decision-making to prioritize fires that pose the greatest threat to human life, health, infrastructure, climate, and ecosystem services such as clean water and air, wood, and biodiversity. Can be provided.

3) Financing, the role of private companies

Funding to promote innovation by the private sector for the public good is also essential. Currently, there are few mechanisms to establish a sustainable business model that estimates the value of services provided based on the true cost of fire. The public sector can provide custom solutions to the community. The new and expanded system helps frontline firefighters detect and track fires, and can even identify the most important possible fires. These systems were once under government jurisdiction, but can now be built through public-private partnerships such as those pioneered by NASA.

4) Building a resilient community

The fourth recommendation is to prepare for the community and support local solutions that help build resilience to future fires. It starts with aggressive planning, including better building codes and zoning.

Infrastructure improvements, such as grid updates, can reduce the number of fires caused by transmission lines. Networked microgrids that utilize clean energy such as local wind and battery-powered solar can avoid long-distance transport of energy. They also reduce greenhouse gases that cause global warming and prolong the season of fire.

Finally, the recovery plan involves working with tribal nations to restore a healthy relationship with fire. California sets an example with a $ 1 billion investment to improve the fire resistance of the community.

This is an important time to redefine our country’s relationship with fire and build resilience in fire-prone areas. If 2020 can tell us anything, now is the time. It’s time for change.

This article has been republished by The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article here: https://theconversation.com/bringing-tech-innovation-to-wildfires-4-recommendations-for-smarter-firefighting-as-megafires-menace-the-us-162178.

