Prices and specs for Poco M3 Pro, Realme C25s, iQoo Z3: All smartphones released on Tuesday





June 2021 has been a busy month for tech companies so far. Just yesterday, Apple launched its annual developer conference, WWDC 2021, officially announcing iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and macOS Monterey at its keynote. Prior to this, technology companies around the world hosted the event. , Infinix Note 10 Pro and Note 10 smartphones, iQoo U3x Standard Edition, Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, Tecno Pova 2 smartphones and other new smartphones announced. Today, tech companies have launched three new smartphones in India: the Poco M3 Pro, the Realme C25s and the iQoo Z3. Please check the prices and specifications below.

Poco M3 Pro Price and Specifications

The Poco M3 Pro comes with a 6.5 inch full HD + punchhole display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It features a MediaTeks Dimensity 700 SoC with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. The Poco M3 Pro has an 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera. It has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Continuation of this section

Realme C25s

Realme C25s pricing and specs

The Realme C25s comes with a 6.5 inch HD + display. It has a MediaTek G85 processor, 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage space. Equipped with a 13MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera. It has a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

iQoo Z3

iQoo Z3 Price and Specs

The iQoo Z3 has a 6.58-inch full HD + display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G processor and an Adreno 620 CPU with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. On the front of the camera is a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera setting and a 16MP selfie camera. There is a 4,000mAh battery that supports 55W fast charging.

The iQoo Z3 is priced at 19,990 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, 20,990 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, and 22,990 for the 8GB + 256GB variant.

Therefore, among the Poco M3 Pro, Realme C25s, and iQoo Z3, these three companies are trying to appeal to certain segments of the most active Indian market, from lows of just under 10,000 to highs of over 20,000.

