AT & T offers Stadia Pro for free for 6 months – Audience here – BGR





In this increasingly recurring situation, mobile carriers continue to build on their perks to keep new and existing consumers from leaving the lush meadows. Just last month, Verizon announced that subscribers will get an Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass for up to 12 months free of charge. AT & T is currently competing with its own game-themed promotions.

Starting Wednesday, June 9th, some AT & T wireless and fiber customers will be able to get a free 6-month subscription to Stadia Pro. Stadia is Google’s cloud gaming platform and Stadia Pro is a premium subscription service that gives all members access to free game selection, discounts on Stadia store titles, and the ability to play games at 60 fps in 4K resolution. I will. Dynamic range visuals and 5.1 surround sound on supported devices.

AT & T’s network enhances access to Stadia Pro for six months, reducing skips, lags, and freezes, allowing you to start the game with maximum potential, “AT & T said in today’s press release. “And that’s not all. As part of our collaboration with Stadia, we’re also looking for ways to enhance 5G and fiber networks to help innovate and improve the gaming experience of the future.”

You can find out more about this deal on Wednesday at ATT.com/gaming, but new and existing wireless customers with eligible unlimited plans to add or upgrade 5G phones, and AT & T Fiber customers to upgrade to 300Mbps or 300Mbps. Will be available. A faster plan.

In addition to offering a 6-month Stadia Pro subscription, AT & T offers eligible customers a discount on the Stadia Premier Edition bundle, which includes the Stadia controller and Chromecast Ultra, for just $ 19.99. That’s $ 80 cheaper than the Google Store.

If you subscribe to AT & T and happen to be eligible for a contract, it’s okay to test Stadia to see how it works on different devices.

That said, Google decided to shut down its in-house game studio earlier this year, so it’s unclear how long Stadia will last. Unless the game selection is still inadequate and there’s a perfect setup, the cloud The experience of playing games on may be largely unguaranteed.

Nonetheless, Jay Cary, AT & T’s Vice President of 5G Products & Innovation, said of the collaboration:

“When playing games on Stadia Pro, AT & T 5G and AT & T Fiber provide the backbone of a seamless gaming experience, whether at home or on the go. That’s what our network is best at. “

Keep in mind that if you decide to use AT & T for free, you will automatically be charged $ 9.99 per month for Stadia Pro at the end of your 6-month subscription.

