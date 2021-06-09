Amazon will share your internet connection with strangers unless you opt out today – BGR





For years, millions of Amazon Echo speakers and Ring security cameras have hidden networks lurking and waiting to be activated by Amazon. This may sound like the beginning of a lazy science fiction novel. Maybe, but it’s not. It’s real and is called Sidewalk. As Amazon explains on its website, “Sidewalk helps devices such as Amazon Echo devices, ring security cams, outdoor lighting, motion sensors, and tile trackers work better at home and outside the front door. It’s a shared network. ”As you may have noticed, Sidewalk was officially released today.

Sidewalk creates a low-bandwidth network between nearby Sidewalk Bridge devices, such as Echo speakers and Ring cameras, to work. These devices use part of their home Internet bandwidth to provide specific services to devices on the network. For example, simplifying the setup of new devices, expanding the range of tile trackers, and keeping devices outside the home network online. Unless you opt out, you’re already in.

The technology was horrifying anyway, but the whole Internet is protesting Amazon Sidewalk, saying that Amazon is forcing device owners to manually opt out if they don’t want to join the network. It’s a fact.

At this point you will probably wonder how you can do it. Thankfully, it’s pretty easy.

Open the Alexa app on your mobile device.[その他]Open and[設定]Choose.[アカウント設定]Choose. Select the Amazon Sidewalk. Tap the toggle to enable or disable the sidewalk.

Whether you leave it on or off, this selection applies to all supported Echo and Ring devices linked to your Amazon account. Here is a long list of supported devices: Ring Floodlight Cam (2019), Ring Spotlight Cam Wired (2019), Ring Spotlight Cam Mount (2019), Echo (3rd generation or later), Echo Dot (3rd generation or later), Echo Dot for Kids (3rd generation or later) , Echo Dot with Clock (3rd generation or later), Echo Plus (all generations), Echo Show (2nd generation), Echo Show 5, 8, 10 (all generations), Echo Spot, Echo Studio, Echo Input, Echo Flex ..

There is no downside to deactivating the network, except that you lose access to the vague benefits that Sidewalk claims to offer. In this FAQ, Amazon confirms that “If you disable Amazon Sidewalk, Sidewalk Bridges will continue to function.” In other words, if you opt out of Sidewalk, Echo won’t tell you if it’s raining.

You can read more about how Amazon keeps users safe in this 13-page white paper, but they use their own networks and devices to secretly interact with millions of people without permission. I can say no to connect to and make it happen. Sidewalk.

