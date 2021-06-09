Google fines 220 million euros in France





French competition authorities have punished the tech giant for abusing power in the online advertising market.

June 8, 2021

This article was translated from the Spanish version using AI technology. This process can cause errors.

The French Competition Agency has fined Google 220 million euros (about 5.2 billion Mexican pesos or more). According to authorities, the tech company is promoting its services from the Internet advertising market and fully exploiting its power. The US company has not denied the accusation and the fine is under negotiation.

This isn’t the first time Google has fallen into a similar situation, and it’s being monitored by French antitrust law for online advertising. Bruno Le Maire, French Minister of Economy, said, “Large platforms are gradually gaining dominance and applying our competitive rules to digital giants operating in our territory. Is essential. ”

How did they know?

In this event, the DPF advertising server, where publishers provide advertising space for sale, notifies AdX (the platform that organizes advertising space auctions) of prices proposed by other competitors and adjusts the prices. It became clear when it was confirmed that it was. You can increase auction proposals, commissions, and winning percentages while benefiting Google’s advertising servers.

This action restricted other ad servers from participating in the conflict. However, the American company continued to increase its market share (already high) and revenue.

“The decision to fine Google is especially important as it is the world’s first attempt to tackle the auction process for complex algorithms used in online display advertising,” said Isabelle de Silva, director of the French Competition Agency. I will. ..

What will Google change?

After accepting the accusation against him, he made a series of promises to improve the situation. One is to improve the interoperability of third-party Google Ad Manager services.

American search engines are obliged to reestablish their shares for three years. This gives web page publishers equal access to auction information, is committed by benefits, and maximizes ad space.

The cause of this fine is due to previous complaints by the News Corp., Le Figaro, and Roussel La Voix groups. Google may be subject to another type of sanction because it suspects it has failed to comply with orders related to news services.

