Instagram about how the algorithm works





A blog post by Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri explains how your content is ranked in different sections of the app.

Mosseri describes how content is ranked in the main feed, exploration feed, reel feed, and story carousel.

In addition, Mosseri touches on the topic of shadow vanning and whether people’s theories about it are true.

Here’s an overview of the main highlights of Mosseri’s article:

Instagram algorithm

Mosseri says there is no single algorithm that ranks all Instagram content.

Each part of the app (feed, explore, reel, story) has its own algorithm. Content is ranked in each of these sections based on how the user uses it.

How feed and story algorithms work

Feed and story algorithms rank recent posts shared by users that users follow.

Thousands of signals are used to determine the order in which content is displayed.

Mosseri states that these are the most important signals throughout the main feed and story carousel.

Post Information: Includes post popularity, number of likes, date and time of posting, source, and other general details. Information about content creators: This includes the amount of engagement the authors have received. User activity in the last few weeks: Contains signals from your recent activity on Instagram, such as the number of posts you liked. History of user interactions with content creators: For example, whether users and content creators have commented on each other’s posts.

From there, the algorithm tries to predict the likelihood that the user will interact with the post.

The more likely a user is involved in a post, the higher the rank of the post.

For feed posts, Instagram looks for possibilities for users to:

Spend a few seconds on the post Comment on the post Like the post! Save the post Tap the profile picture associated with the post

The algorithm may take other factors into account. For example, make sure your Instagram feed doesn’t show too many posts from the same person in a row.

How Instagram’s search algorithm works

The Instagram Explore algorithm ranks content in feeds that are different from accounts that users haven’t followed yet.

It works in a similar way to the main feed algorithm by collecting signals from posts that users have liked, saved, or commented on in the past.

Mosseri describes how these signals are used to find relevant content from accounts that users are not directly connected to.

“Let’s say you’ve recently liked a lot of pictures of San Francisco dumpling chef Cathay Bi (@dumplingclubsf). Next, find out who else likes Cathay’s pictures, and then that person is interested. Check out other accounts that have. Perhaps Cathay enthusiasts will also be interested in the sci-fi spot @dragonbeaux, in which case the next time you open Explorer, a photo from @dragonbeaux or You may see a video. In fact, this means that if you are interested in dumplings, you may see posts on related topics such as dumplings and punctuation.

The Instagram Explore algorithm finds posts that users might be interested in and then ranks them using the same signals as the main feed.

In summary, those signals are:

Post Information User Activity on Instagram History of user interactions with content creators Information about content creators.

Finally, the content selected for the Explore feed must clear a set of guidelines specific to the content recommendations.

This ends when content that is otherwise suitable for Instagram may be considered unsuitable for the Explore feed.

More information about Instagram algorithms

For more information on these and reel algorithms, see Mosseri’s full blog post.

Instead of discussing why users suddenly lose visibility in their content, he also confronts the topic of shadow vanning and turns it into why content is removed.

